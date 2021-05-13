Congratulations to our state senator Andrew Mathews for his support of the new voter ID and voter reform.
It solves a problem we don’t have.
We already have laws on the books now for voter fraud. Even if the bill does not disenfranchise any voter, your new law could be a reason for some to not want to go to the bother to vote.
If there is going to be any changes to voting, it should be to make it easier for eligible voters to partake in our democracy. A true democracy needs all to participate.
As far as polling about integrity in our elections, I suggest you and your GOP colleagues start telling your supporters that there was no widespread voter fraud as former president Trump says.
This is the reason for some to believe that we have voter fraud.
If you continue with the “Big Lie” you are as responsible. If you can’t tell the truth to your supporters how can we believe you on anything else?
Jeff Strand
Princeton
