This letter is in response to an article that ran May 13 concerning M Health Fairview’s commitment to care in the Milaca community.
Following the closure of our clinic and pharmacy in December, we have been working in close partnership with representatives from the city, Mille Lacs County, the Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce and Elim Care to address local healthcare needs and identify forward-thinking solutions.
Our system intends to bring the appropriate services that are sized for community need, and we believe that a comprehensive virtual care clinic would be a viable solution and beneficial for the Milaca community. This clinic would include on-site tests, immunizations and chronic disease management, as well as virtual access to specialists. These latter features are not part of the traditional walk-in or minute clinic model and would allow patients to easily access a broader spectrum of care.
Furthermore, M Health Fairview plans to ensure good internet access for this service and location. We recently implemented a similar model in Rush City, to positive results and feedback from residents.
We plan to move the conversation forward in partnership with the Milaca stakeholder group at its upcoming May 21 meeting.
Dr. Jeffrey Norman, Vice President of Medical Practice, Primary Care Service Line, M Health Fairview
Michelle Stevens-Brioschi, Vice President of Operations, Primary Care Service Line, M Health Fairview
John Swanholm, Vice President of Community Advancement, M Health Fairview
