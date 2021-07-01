The Milaca Friends of the Library Inc would like to thank the Central Mille Lacs United Way for their generous grant of $1,046 to benefit programming. This support helps the Friends group offer free programs to library patrons of all ages, including child and teen summer reading programs, local authors, musician and artist visits, nature presentations, and holiday reading and craft events for children. Friends are thankful to the United Way for their continued support which provides enrichment to our community by funding these educational and entertaining events, programs, and presentations.
Milaca Friends of the Library, Inc.
Misty Anderson, president
Milaca
