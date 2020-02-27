I want to commend Tom Fenton for the excellent article he produced for the Feb. 20 edition of the Union-Times regarding the uniquely foresighted educational program developed by Laura Broberg, administrator at Cassia-Elim Care Center in Milaca, Principal Damien Patnode of Milaca High School, and Pine Technical and Community College.
As someone who devoted my entire life to education in health care (faculty of the School of Medicine, University of Minnesota; the honor of establishing the Department of Physical Therapy at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine), I can not point to a more excellent portrait of local business-local school cooperation than this CNA program represents.
Each entity, each student, is an early-on winner; each entity, each student demonstrates what can be the best in symbiotic, beneficial interaction at the local level.
Congratulations to Administrator Broberg, Principal Patnode, the Milaca High School Administration and School Board, and the students.
As 1955 graduates of Milaca High School, we are proud of our alma mater!
Bud Wessman. Lorraine Johnson, Fargo, North Dakota
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.