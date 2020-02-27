Milaca School File Marquee Sign 9428.jpg

I want to commend Tom Fenton for the excellent article he produced for the Feb. 20 edition of the Union-Times regarding the uniquely foresighted educational program developed by Laura Broberg, administrator at Cassia-Elim Care Center in Milaca, Principal Damien Patnode of Milaca High School, and Pine Technical and Community College.

As someone who devoted my entire life to education in health care (faculty of the School of Medicine, University of Minnesota; the honor of establishing the Department of Physical Therapy at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine), I can not point to a more excellent portrait of local business-local school cooperation than this CNA program represents.

Each entity, each student, is an early-on winner; each entity, each student demonstrates what can be the best in symbiotic, beneficial interaction at the local level.

Congratulations to Administrator Broberg, Principal Patnode, the Milaca High School Administration and School Board, and the students.

As 1955 graduates of Milaca High School, we are proud of our alma mater!

Bud Wessman. Lorraine Johnson, Fargo, North Dakota

