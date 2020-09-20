To help educate the public on the current ballot question regarding the abolishment of the Princeton Public Utilities Commission, Princeton Public Utilities is providing resources on its website entitled, “2020 Ballot Question Information.”
By clicking on that button, readers will be presented with answers to questions that we have received from our customers.
It is hoped the community will find this information valuable as it makes a very important decision Nov. 3.
If there is additional background information that you believe would be helpful, please email those requests to me directly at kbutcher@princetonutilities.com.
I will continually update our website with background and data as needed so please check back regularly.
Keith Butcher, General Manager, Princeton Public Utilities
