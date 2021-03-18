The Milaca Public Schools Preschool staff, students and parents would like to thank the United Way for their contribution of $1041.00. The United Way’s support has assisted us in purchasing supplies, snacks, milk, and educational materials for our students. Thank you, United Way.
Respectfully,
Robert Sumner
Community Education Director
Facility Manager
Milaca Public Schools
