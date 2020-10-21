I strongly support Lisa Fobbe in her effort to be re-elected as a Sherburne County Commissioner.
I have worked with Lisa on the Great River Regional Library Board and found her to be a person that gets the best out of others. She is always willing to take on more responsibility and listens to all sides before making a decision.
Lisa is very fiscally responsible and makes sure that the citizens of Sherburne County are getting the most for their tax dollars.
She has been a very strong member of the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners for four years and deserves to be re-elected.
I ask you to cast your vote for Lisa Fobbe on Nov. 3.
Jayne Dietz, Elk River
