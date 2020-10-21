Lisa Fobbe is our choice for Sherburne County Commissioner in District 5.
Lisa has been serving District 5 for the past four years is working every day for her constituents to improve the district and earn our confidence and respect.
Since moving here in 1997, Lisa has had a history of service to others and community. Her parents, Gene and Gloria, instilled the importance of community and public service in her as a small child and she in turn has instilled these values in her three sons.
She has served this community and the state of Minnesota as a volunteer in our schools, the Catholic Church, and as an elected member of the Princeton School Board and the Minnesota State High School League.
She is an excellent listener and wants to do what’s best for all constituents in the district. She is open and willing to make herself available to all concerns.
She is open to work with all regardless of an individual’s party or position in the community. Bringing people together and getting results is Lisa’s main goal in public service.
She is well known and connected in the county and the state and will work diligently to seek results and outcomes that benefit all her constituents.
She is the best choice come Nov. 3 and deserves all of our support. Help us re-elect Lisa Fobbe.
Americo Fraboni, Zimmerman
