Fear. It is a powerful motivator. It moves us to take action but it is important that we are prudent in the action which we take.
Based on the recent front page article entitled, “Second Amendment Sanctuary Effort Underway” in the Feb. 13 edition of the Union-Times, there seemed to be a fair amount of fear behind the recommendation to make Mille Lacs County exempt from any future gun law changes.
Such a ban would reject all possible gun law changes in spite of the fact that some changes are overwhelming supported by the public.
Universal background checks would require that all gun sales, even those between private parties, be subject to background checks.
I’m not sure why any lawful gun owner would be afraid to support such a measure. I own multiple guns and I would view such a possible new law as a reasonable way to reduce the number of guns used in criminal activity.
A September 2019 Washington Post-ABC News poll found 89 percent of the public favor requiring background checks for all potential gun buyers.
“Red flag” laws allow authorities (possibly relatives as well) to petition a judge to temporarily confiscate firearms from people considered a threat to themselves or others.
Again, I am unsure why any gun owner would be afraid of such a law. Even President Donald Trump backed a federal “red-flag” law following mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, before he quietly abandoned it.
A September 2019 Washington Post-ABC News poll found 86 percent of the public favors such a law.
Seventeen states already have red flag laws in place, including Florida and other states which have experienced first-hand some of the most horrific mass shootings in our country’s history.
I urge the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners to trust the legislature and allow it to make these decisions where thoughtful debate and input from a variety of organizations can be heard and weighed, rather than taking county action which would divide our state into a patchwork of various county gun-law jurisdictions.
Gregory J. Larsen, Princeton
