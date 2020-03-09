I am writing this follow-up letter to get information out to the public.
There is no seamless continuance of government or operation as stated by Mayor Brad Schumacher in a Feb. 27 Union-Times editorial “Public Utilities Commission appointment generates questions.”
Last summer, there was a need to fill an immediate Princeton Public Utilities commissioner vacancy for seven months. There were five to seven applications submitted for this position.
Those applications went to a separate sub-committee for vetting, questioning and further discussion rather than the Princeton City Council conducting candidate interviews.
This was done for independence from the city council, so the committee could “get it right” and forward their chosen candidate to the city council.
This is a perfect example of Democracy in action.
Now we have a nine-month period to fill another open position on the PUC that will become effective in two months.
That amount of time should be ample to get things right, but instead, the council’s knee-jerk reaction placed an interim council member on the PUC without public notice, leaving citizens completely out of the process.
No Democracy there! What was the rush? Why not get it right as before? Why is this time different from last time?
I am still waiting for proper procedures to be followed regarding the open PUC Commissioners seat.
This is not over until proper protocol is followed.
Will the public wake up one morning to find another appointment has been made, leaving citizens out of their local government with zero opportunity to participate or apply to different boards or commissions?
Will there be an application process? Will there be a separate sub-committee to interview applicants as done before?
Will there be a recommendation from said committee to the city council regarding a suggested candidate?
Why weren’t citizens allowed to make up a selection committee as before?
Where is the consistent format in which the public and its government can operate together not against each other?
Answering these questions will bring clarity and transparency to a purposefully informed public.
Richard B. Schwartz, Princeton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.