This month is the start of the 2020 U.S. Census.
The 2020 census is not a marketing scam sent by junk mail companies to collect our information.
The 2020 census matters for federal funding which covers new roads, current roads, school district funding, emergency services for Princeton Fire and Police and $15,459,175,947 in other programs across our state (The $15.4 billion was spent in the fiscal year of 2016 alone in Minnesota).
Something special to Princeton this year and the decade moving forward with the 2020 census is bringing our community size to a population over 5,000 citizens.
This will make our community recognized by legislators for state funding for city infrastructure.
Our city will also be able to host state granting funds for projects that are important to our community.
Another item that we do not talk enough about is corporate recognition of population size.
Big businesses have a practice that they will not build in cities that do not meet certain demographics for size. We have the power to change that together with the 2020 census for the next decade in Princeton!
Here is what you need to know. How do we count our household? It’s as simple as counting “noses” that live in the home.
If you have an infant or a toddler living in your home they count as part of the household. On April 1, 2020, if you have a baby and both of you are still at the hospital, your infant counts as part of your household.
If you have an older adult living with you on April 1, 2020, but they might be in Elim Recovery, they count as part of your household.
What if you have split custody of the kids?
The answer to this census question involves which ever home does the child or children sleep at most of the time. Please consider that in your census response.
Remember this information is kept confidential by Federal Law.
If you have census questions I encourage you to call myself or Shawna Jenkins at Princeton City Hall (763) 389-2040. If you’re reading this and you live in the townships, your contact point person is Michele McPhereson at Mille Lacs County (320) 983-8308.
The success of the 2020 census relies on our whole community working together and the next decade of federal funding starts on your 2020 census form.
Princeton Mayor Brad Schumacher
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.