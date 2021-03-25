The Milaca Community Education Kids Town staff and students would like to say Thank You to the United Way for their contribution of $1,041. Because of their continual support of Kids Town, we are able to make our program what it is today! The United Way’s support has assisted us in the purchasing of supplies, snacks.
A great big Thank you, United Way!
Nikki Tellefson
Kids Town coordinator
