To the editor,
I was fortunate enough to be an exhibitor in the Mille Lacs County Fair in Princeton. Fortunate not just for being in the competition, but for experiencing the upbeat personalities of all who worked or volunteered at the open class and 4-H exhibitions. This summer’s drought made for a challenging growing season for crops and produce, especially on the sandy soil. I think the judges had that in mind as they looked over what was brought in. Thanks to all the judges, volunteers, staff and fellow exhibitors at the county fair who made exhibiting there a great experience.
Joel Stottrup, Princeton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.