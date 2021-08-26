To the editor,

I was fortunate enough to be an exhibitor in the Mille Lacs County Fair in Princeton. Fortunate not just for being in the competition, but for experiencing the upbeat personalities of all who worked or volunteered at the open class and 4-H exhibitions. This summer’s drought made for a challenging growing season for crops and produce, especially on the sandy soil. I think the judges had that in mind as they looked over what was brought in. Thanks to all the judges, volunteers, staff and fellow exhibitors at the county fair who made exhibiting there a great experience.

Joel Stottrup, Princeton

