I own a local bait and tackle shop in Isle, Minnesota. To say this past year has been a struggle would be an understatement. COVID kept the anglers away, tourists didn’t venture out and my business suffered.
Just recently I received a letter from the Mille Lacs County Board letting me know they have organized a public hearing to discuss banning the sale of flavored tobacco products in order to keep a legal, adult product out of the hands of minors. The state of Minnesota already raised the age to purchase tobacco products to 21, why don’t we give the current ordinance time to be effective before adding additional restrictions on adult products?
This is a step too far and one that will only hurt my business and not achieve the outcome the county board is hoping to achieve. These products are available online, from friends, family members, and now possibly strangers selling tobacco out of the trunks of their cars.
I hope the county commissioners will see that your local retailers are the last line of defense in keeping adult products out of the hands of minors and that penalizing our anglers and tourists with this aggressive ordinance will lead to shuttered stores and lost jobs.
Thank you for considering,
DeeAnn Kacon, Isle
