In the October 20, 2021, edition, a letter writer states that when he drives 60 miles an hour on Highway 169, he feels like a traffic hazard. I am hoping that the letter writer was not advocating for driving 60 mph on 169 between Rogers and Princeton, which is below the posted 65 mph speed limit.
As all of us who use Highway 169 on a regular basis know, the speed limit is 65 mph. The more observant and safer drivers also know from their own driving habits what other drivers’ tendencies are as well as times of day when there are some drivers out there driving over 65 mph. Thus, it is very simple to prevent getting exasperated enough to write a letter to the editor over driving under the posted speed limit on Highway 169 by staying in the right lane and never venturing into the left lane unless absolutely necessary.
Also, if you are accustomed to driving 60 mph in a 65 zone, please note that it is wise to speed up to 70 mph or so temporarily - and for only short distances - to pass the even slower vehicle and then quickly get back into the right lane. Don’t linger in the left lane and create bigger bottlenecks than already exist in Zimmerman and Elk River. Exercise safety for yourself, your vehicle’s occupants, and the drivers around you first! Driving up and down some section of Highway 169 for the past 16 years on a near daily basis, I have seen countless men and women - mostly men - and mostly 60 years and older, driving in the same manner that the letter writer described (stated that he himself drives).
When the speed limit nationwide was 55 mph because of the OPEC created oil embargo in 1974 that spawned this legislation, I remember the traffic jams and longer commute times and more poison spewing into the atmosphere when vehicles were much less technologically advanced than they are today. If one still drives like they are in the 20th Century, and own vehicles that are just as old, please adapt to 21st Century driving tendencies and modern speed limits, buy a new and cleaner vehicle, and stay off the roads when they know there might people out there who will drive at or slightly above the speed limit and not unsafely below it, as the letter writer stated he had to do in order to keep up with traffic.
Remember: not everyone is retired and has time on their hands and no particular time frame to get there. Some of us own businesses, as I do, or have jobs or kids to move around the region. Please do not have the sentiment of entitlement to the roads as well. They are for everyone to drive upon at the posted speed limits as safely as one’s skills, driving experience, and age allow.
David Alan Padilla
Princeton
