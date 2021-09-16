Our local health club once posted a plea, asking people not to use the floor drain as a urinal. Really! They didn’t pick this restriction out of the air, but obviously posted it because one or more persons were actually using the floor drain that way. Duh!
More than a few Bible laws were established this way. For instance, “Do not muzzle an ox while it is treading out the grain” (Deut 25:4). That was not just dreamt up, but was the result of people cruelly not letting the laboring oxen eat.
In this country there are multiple humane agencies working to prevent cruelty to animals. They, too, did not bloom out of thin air, but are a response to the fact that many people, businesses, research labs, etc. are doing exactly that, ie., treating animals cruelly. We humans are not very good at asking disturbing questions about such things. I see this all the time in religion. For instance, we have four resurrection stories in the Gospels and each one is distinctly different in a variety of ways, but many people are afraid to ask why that is There are answers, but some people find the answers disturbing too. That seems to be the case across the board; we humans instinctively avoid or ignore the disturbing questions. But cruelty is so obvious and wide-spread that questions about it ought to be raised all the time. But too many do not want to hear the explanations either. I remain disturbed by what the wide-spread cruelty says about our society, our people. I wish the humane groups were not necessary. Will it ever be so?
Richard Gist,
Princeton
