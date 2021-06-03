Minnesota’s energy consumers came out of this year’s legislative session as the beneficiaries of landmark legislation that will help their pocketbooks – and Minnesota’s environment – for years to come. Legislators from both sides of the aisle came together and passed the most significant and advantageous reform to Minnesota’s energy efficiency standards – a cornerstone of the state’s energy policy – since the standards were implemented.
Connexus Energy applauds Representative Zach Stephenson for co-authoring The Energy Conservation and Optimization (ECO) Act (H.F. 164/S.F. 227). This essential legislation modernizes Minnesota’s outdated energy efficiency standards and will help consumers lower their energy bills through money-saving programs, such as water heating and space heating and cooling. Plus, the provisions in the bill encourage the adoption of advancement in technology by expanding the value of load management programs to include electric vehicles, energy storage and time-of-use rates.
I’m proud of the leadership role Minnesota’s electric cooperatives played in working with a broad-based stakeholder group to create legislation that will benefit energy consumers in every corner of the state.
Connexus Energy is particularly excited about the improved benefits we will be able to pass along directly to our member-consumers because of the proactive provisions in the bill. Along with giving electric cooperative’s more flexibility to help their members save money, the legislation also acknowledges the relationship between energy efficiency and its beneficial impact on carbon emissions.
Please join me in thanking Representatives Zach Stephenson, Dan Wolgamott and others for voting to pass the ECO Act. Their leadership will translate into real savings for consumers and benefits to the environment. That’s the true definition of a win-win for Minnesotans.
Greg Ridderbusch, CEO
Connexus Energy – Ramsey, MN
