Princeton’s appointed advisory boards are dedicated to public service.
These boards enable public interaction with local government as a means of providing general oversight in an advisory role for those who are selected.
The Princeton City Council “appoints” public members to serve.
Typically, an application is submitted and a review or interview process is completed, and an appointment made with little or no local controversy.
Six of the city’s seven commissions or boards have recently used this process without politics entering the picture.
However, earlier this month, that wasn’t the case with the Princeton Public Utilities Commission (PUC), an independent board.
Commissioners who are appointed to three-year staggered terms by the city council are responsible for the operation of the city’s water and electric systems.
During a Feb. 6 work session, city leaders learned that it was time to fill another vacant commission position.
Former PUC Chair and current Commissioner Mindi Siercks provided written notification that she was resigning her position.
Siercks stated she was resigning for personal reasons, and it was her intention to resign effective March 31, 2020, or sooner if a replacement could be approved.
She also noted in the last year, the utility had welcomed two new commissioners, a new general manager, a new electric superintendent, and a new council liaison.
Union-times editorial
Princeton’s appointed advisory boards are dedicated to public service.
These boards enable public interaction with local government as a means of providing general oversight in an advisory role for those who are selected.
The Princeton City Council “appoints” public members to serve.
Typically, an application is submitted and a review or interview process is completed, and an appointment made with little or no local controversy.
Six of the city’s seven commissions or boards have recently used this process without politics entering the picture.
However, earlier this month, that wasn’t the case with the Princeton Public Utilities Commission (PUC), an independent board.
Commissioners who are appointed to three-year staggered terms by the city council are responsible for the operation of the city’s water and electric systems.
During a Feb. 6 work session, city leaders learned that it was time to fill another vacant commission position.
Former PUC Chair and current Commissioner Mindi Siercks provided written notification that she was resigning her position.
Siercks stated she was resigning for personal reasons, and it was her intention to resign effective March 31, 2020, or sooner if a replacement could be approved.
She also noted in the last year, the utility had welcomed two new commissioners, a new general manager, a new electric superintendent, and a new council liaison.
In a surprise move made during a Feb. 6 work session, Mayor Brad Schumacher suggested Councilor Jenny Gerold, who also serves as current PUC liaison, finish Siercks term as an interim commissioner, serving from April 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020.
Schumacher cited city ordinance, which states one council member can serve on the PUC.
City Attorney Damien Toven initially and correctly cautioned Gerold should not vote on her own appointment, stating a possible issue with conflict of interest perceptions.
Toven further stated that the law regarding conflict of interest suggests that a council member should avoid from participating in discussion or their own appointment as well as voting.
A week later, Toven stated that a “Best Practices” recommendation from the League of Minnesota Cities states that an elected official should not participate in the decision-making process of their own appointment to a non-elected position, but also pointed out there is no statute, case, or general attorney opinion that says such a vote would be a conflict of interest.
“That’s an analysis that the elected official needs to undergo themselves,” Toven stated Feb. 13.
Translation: It never looks good when an elected official directly participates in the process to appoint themselves to a non-elected position, especially when it happens during a work session.
During the Feb. 6 work session, Schumacher’s motion to appoint Gerold to finish Sirecks’ term passed on a 3-2 vote, with Councilor Jeff Reynolds seconding.
Councilor Jack Edmonds and Councilor Jules Zimmer voted against the motion.
Gerold voted to appoint herself to an interim PUC commissioner after correctly stating it would not be “illegal” for her to vote, and that her vote would stand.
Still, that action ignores concerns of transparency and public perception.
During the start of the council’s Feb. 13, meeting, Gerold read a statement in response to the Feb. 6 work session and the council’s 3-2 vote to appoint her as an interim PUC commissioner.
Gerold said she wanted to address the concerns included in emails that were sent to the city council, along with any other public concerns.
Gerold said she phoned Schumacher on Thursday, Feb. 13, prior to the meeting, and told him she had a public statement she wanted added to the agenda.
“I was asked to be the PUC liaison due to my business management experience, knowledge, training, professionalism and positive attitude,” Gerold stated Feb. 13, adding she had previously sat on the board that hired Keith Butcher, the new Princeton Public Utilities general manager.
Gerold further stated in the past, other city council members have voted themselves onto various Princeton boards and commissions.
“Why is this time any different?” Gerold asked in her prepared statement. “If this is a conflict of interest, why hasn’t it been brought up previously?”
The difference is that the League’s own “Best Practices” recommends council members not involve themselves in their own appointment.
And clearly there should be a concern about public perception.
Gerold also stated she has never been in direct opposition of the PUC, and does not have any desire to disband or shut it down.
However, it’s worth noting that both Gerold and Schumacher made PUC operations a political issue in candidate questionnaire responses published as part of this newspaper’s October 2018 election coverage.
“We must dissect our utility costs and determine [and follow through with] options to be more comparative with like communities,” Gerold stated in her 2018 campaign literature.
Schumacher’s pre-election comments drove deeper, calling for a change in the structure of Princeton Public Utilities by increasing the size of the PUC Board from three members to five members.
Our concern with the events that transpired during the Feb. 6 council work session and Feb. 13 regular meeting involve transparency and a failure to follow an established process that fosters citizen interaction with commissions and boards. The council’s decision to appoint Gerold didn’t sit well with prior PUC applicant Richard Schwartz, who spoke during Open Forum at the Feb. 13 meeting.
“Why wasn’t protocol for [my] application followed?” Schwartz asked, referring to documents submitted when former PUC Commissioner Henry Findell resigned.
Last May, Findell resigned from the public utilities, which left his seat open until Dec. 31, 2019.
In mid-July, the city council set up a committee to review, interview and recommend five applicants. Schwartz was one of those applicants.
Schwartz added that when he learned that Siercks was going to resign, he handed in his application “a couple of hours” after Siercks’ had notified the city of her intentions.
Schwartz recalled the city went through a very deep interview and vetting process with its separate committee, making a recommendation to the council regarding eventual commissioner and current PUC Chair Greg Hanson’s appointment.
“Why wasn’t that done again?” Schwartz asked.
The Union-Times is pondering the same question.
It’s our view that Schwartz was correct in his line of questioning.
Furthermore, why was the appointment made during a study session and not a regular meeting?
“I did ask to have this explained to me, and [City Administrator] Bob Barbian called me,” Schwartz said. “[Your] action didn’t give anyone else a chance to apply.”
During the council’s Feb. 13 meeting, Barbian said it’s the council’s prerogative on a decision to appoint someone.
Zimmer then took the opportunity to clarify his “no” vote from Feb. 6.
Zimmer recalled when the city only had four people on its Park Board, and was supposed to have seven.
He said that he was the city council liaison to that particular board.
“I came to the council and asked if the council would be opposed to me being a voting member on the park board so we could have a quorum,” Zimmer said. “The council put me on the park board. The following year, we had two positions open and four people apply. I felt it was appropriate for me to step down from the park board to allow other people to participate in city government.”
Zimmer was concerned the council’s 3-2 vote eliminated a chance for the public to participate and be involved with city government.
We concur with that viewpoint.
“When things are going on, we tell people to get involved and run for office, or apply for a board or commission,” Zimmer said. “We have people who want to apply, and now, we have a position being taken by a city council member. That’s the primary reason I voted no.”
Edmonds was concerned Schumacher’s suggestion to appoint Gerold “dropped out of the sky at a work session.” We also concur with that assessment.
Schumacher replied that a key duty of the city council is to provide seamless leadership for the city, especially when an important PUC position opens.
“Nobody had a hint or a whisper [that Mindy Siercks] was going to resign,” Schumacher said. “Sometimes, you have to make a decision to slide someone into a leadership role who already has a leadership role. We made a decision to have seamless leadership. That’s what we are going to deliver to our residents.”
Prior PUC applicant Maureen Gould also spoke during Open Forum.
She didn’t question Gerold’s qualifications, but brought up another issue.
“It isn’t seamless government that’s the issue here,” Gould said, responding to Schumacher’s comment. “There was no transparency at all here. You needed to look at all of the applicants. You should have taken that into consideration.”
Longtime Princeton resident Lee Steinbrecher was a member of the review committee that met last July to find a replacement for the post vacated by Findell.
In a letter emailed to Princeton City Council members and shared with the Union-Times, Steinbrecher made the following point, with which we wholeheartedly concur:
The League of Minnesota Cities document regarding conflict of interest speaks of ethical responsibility, protecting residents’ interests, providing public access to decision making, prohibiting conflict of interest and prohibiting the holding of conflicting and incompatible offices.
It’s our viewpoint that the council’s action on Feb. 6 clouds these principles.
Moving forward, it’s also our view that the Princeton City Council should refer back to the original appointment process which was used to fill previous open positions on the PUC.
The next opportunity to do so will come at year’s end, when Councilor-Commissioner Jenny Gerold’s interim position ends.
We’ll be watching and expecting the council to make the right decision for the entire community.
Schumacher cited city ordinance, which states one council member can serve on the PUC.
City Attorney Damien Toven initially and correctly cautioned Gerold should not vote on her own appointment, stating a possible issue with conflict of interest perceptions.
Toven further stated that the law regarding conflict of interest suggests that a council member should avoid from participating in discussion or their own appointment as well as voting.
A week later, Toven stated that a “Best Practices” recommendation from the League of Minnesota Cities states that an elected official should not participate in the decision-making process of their own appointment to a non-elected position, but also pointed out there is no statute, case, or general attorney opinion that says such a vote would be a conflict of interest.
“That’s an analysis that the elected official needs to undergo themselves,” Toven stated Feb. 13.
Translation: It never looks good when an elected official directly participates in the process to appoint themselves to a non-elected position, especially when it happens during a work session.
During the Feb. 6 work session, Schumacher’s motion to appoint Gerold to finish Sirecks’ term passed on a 3-2 vote, with Councilor Jeff Reynolds seconding.
Councilor Jack Edmonds and Councilor Jules Zimmer voted against the motion.
Gerold voted to appoint herself to an interim PUC commissioner after correctly stating it would not be “illegal” for her to vote, and that her vote would stand.
Still, that action ignores concerns of transparency and public perception.
During the start of the council’s Feb. 13, meeting, Gerold read a statement in response to the Feb. 6 work session and the council’s 3-2 vote to appoint her as an interim PUC commissioner.
Gerold said she wanted to address the concerns included in emails that were sent to the city council, along with any other public concerns.
Gerold said she phoned Schumacher on Thursday, Feb. 13, prior to the meeting, and told him she had a public statement she wanted added to the agenda.
“I was asked to be the PUC liaison due to my business management experience, knowledge, training, professionalism and positive attitude,” Gerold stated Feb. 13, adding she had previously sat on the board that hired Keith Butcher, the new Princeton Public Utilities general manager.
Gerold further stated in the past, other city council members have voted themselves onto various Princeton boards and commissions.
“Why is this time any different?” Gerold asked in her prepared statement. “If this is a conflict of interest, why hasn’t it been brought up previously?”
The difference is that the League’s own “Best Practices” recommends council members not involve themselves in their own appointment.
And clearly there should be a concern about public perception.
Gerold also stated she has never been in direct opposition of the PUC, and does not have any desire to disband or shut it down.
However, it’s worth noting that both Gerold and Schumacher made PUC operations a political issue in candidate questionnaire responses published as part of this newspaper’s October 2018 election coverage.
“We must dissect our utility costs and determine [and follow through with] options to be more comparative with like communities,” Gerold stated in her 2018 campaign literature.
Schumacher’s pre-election comments drove deeper, calling for a change in the structure of Princeton Public Utilities by increasing the size of the PUC Board from three members to five members.
Our concern with the events that transpired during the Feb. 6 council work session and Feb. 13 regular meeting involve transparency and a failure to follow an established process that fosters citizen interaction with commissions and boards. The council’s decision to appoint Gerold didn’t sit well with prior PUC applicant Richard Schwartz, who spoke during Open Forum at the Feb. 13 meeting.
“Why wasn’t protocol for [my] application followed?” Schwartz asked, referring to documents submitted when former PUC Commissioner Henry Findell resigned.
Last May, Findell resigned from the public utilities, which left his seat open until Dec. 31, 2019.
In mid-July, the city council set up a committee to review, interview and recommend five applicants. Schwartz was one of those applicants.
Schwartz added that when he learned that Siercks was going to resign, he handed in his application “a couple of hours” after Siercks’ had notified the city of her intentions.
Schwartz recalled the city went through a very deep interview and vetting process with its separate committee, making a recommendation to the council regarding eventual commissioner and current PUC Chair Greg Hanson’s appointment.
“Why wasn’t that done again?” Schwartz asked.
The Union-Times is pondering the same question.
It’s our view that Schwartz was correct in his line of questioning.
Furthermore, why was the appointment made during a study session and not a regular meeting?
“I did ask to have this explained to me, and [City Administrator] Bob Barbian called me,” Schwartz said. “[Your] action didn’t give anyone else a chance to apply.”
During the council’s Feb. 13 meeting, Barbian said it’s the council’s prerogative on a decision to appoint someone.
Zimmer then took the opportunity to clarify his “no” vote from Feb. 6.
Zimmer recalled when the city only had four people on its Park Board, and was supposed to have seven.
He said that he was the city council liaison to that particular board.
“I came to the council and asked if the council would be opposed to me being a voting member on the park board so we could have a quorum,” Zimmer said. “The council put me on the park board. The following year, we had two positions open and four people apply. I felt it was appropriate for me to step down from the park board to allow other people to participate in city government.”
Zimmer was concerned the council’s 3-2 vote eliminated a chance for the public to participate and be involved with city government.
We concur with that viewpoint.
“When things are going on, we tell people to get involved and run for office, or apply for a board or commission,” Zimmer said. “We have people who want to apply, and now, we have a position being taken by a city council member. That’s the primary reason I voted no.”
Edmonds was concerned Schumacher’s suggestion to appoint Gerold “dropped out of the sky at a work session.” We also concur with that assessment.
Schumacher replied that a key duty of the city council is to provide seamless leadership for the city, especially when an important PUC position opens.
“Nobody had a hint or a whisper [that Mindy Siercks] was going to resign,” Schumacher said. “Sometimes, you have to make a decision to slide someone into a leadership role who already has a leadership role. We made a decision to have seamless leadership. That’s what we are going to deliver to our residents.”
Prior PUC applicant Maureen Gould also spoke during Open Forum.
She didn’t question Gerold’s qualifications, but brought up another issue.
“It isn’t seamless government that’s the issue here,” Gould said, responding to Schumacher’s comment. “There was no transparency at all here. You needed to look at all of the applicants. You should have taken that into consideration.”
Longtime Princeton resident Lee Steinbrecher was a member of the review committee that met last July to find a replacement for the post vacated by Findell.
In a letter emailed to Princeton City Council members and shared with the Union-Times, Steinbrecher made the following point, with which we wholeheartedly concur:
The League of Minnesota Cities document regarding conflict of interest speaks of ethical responsibility, protecting residents’ interests, providing public access to decision making, prohibiting conflict of interest and prohibiting the holding of conflicting and incompatible offices.
It’s our viewpoint that the council’s action on Feb. 6 clouds these principles.
Moving forward, it’s also our view that the Princeton City Council should refer back to the original appointment process which was used to fill previous open positions on the PUC.
The next opportunity to do so will come at year’s end, when Councilor-Commissioner Jenny Gerold’s interim position ends.
We’ll be watching and expecting the council to make the right decision for the entire community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.