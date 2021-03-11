Winter is long. Although we’ve recently enjoyed the sweet respite of above-zero temps, there are still plenty of bone-chilling days ahead. Add to that the limitations imposed on our activities by the corona virus pandemic and you have a recipe for the winter doldrums. Never fear! Your local library rides to the rescue with programs and services designed to help keep you in touch and entertained!
The Princeton Library is open for browsing the shelves and computer use on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am-5pm, Tuesday from 12 – 7pm and Thursday from 12-5pm. Saturdays are reserved for curbside pickup from 9am-12pm, also available on Wednesday and Friday.
Virtual programming continues to expand library services for those with internet access. Beginning with its youngest library users, programs include virtual storytime on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:30 – 11am,. Access the programs through the library events calendar at www.ecrlib.org. No preregistration is required.
Several craft activities promise to make winter days fun by learning new skills. Take and make craft kits available at the Princeton Library include a leprechaun and a maze during March, a frog-making kit during April and a woven wall hanging during May. Just request your kit at the library desk and craft away!
Activities available during the month of March through the East Central Regional Library system website include a make and take “Leatherwork in Jewelry Making Kit,” a “Crafting Hygge” kit, “Stained Glass Easter Eggs” kit and “Visons of Spring” kit for making scented paper flowers. Register on the events calendar to participate.
Several virtual book clubs continue to meet through the ECRL connections on Zoom. Register through the events calendar to participate in these discussions.
Long winter days and nights are the perfect time to catch up on the movies. Our library now offers a new program called “Binge Box,” a new DVD collection that provides several movies in one package. Typing Bridge Box into the search space in the library catalog brings up many titles to choose from. For example, “May I Have this Song and Dance,” includes 6 musical movies including “Les Miserables,” “Hairspray,” and “LaLa Land.” Check them out online or stop in and ask about these fun new entertainment packages.
While virtual library programs continue to expand our options for information, education and entertainment, many of us really enjoy an excursion to the actual brick and mortar, live and in-person library experience. This winter library staff made some changes in arrangement to facilitate library use. The Minnesota Collection featuring books by and about Minnesota was moved to the non-fiction section of the library. In its former location on the northwest shelves look for used books and DVDs offered for sale by the Friends of the Princeton Library. Donations of paperback books and DVDs in good condition may be made to support this mini bookstore. It’s a great new addition to our library – check it out!
