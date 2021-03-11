Since the New Year, Milaca Public Schools’ students returned in stages to In-Person Learning. It is great to have students back in the building! Their energy and excitement are contagious! For the district, hopefully, this is a sign of continued normalcy. Along with the return of students, we have much to celebrate at Milaca Public Schools. Winter activities are in full swing and we hosted PreK-Kindergarten registration this week to welcome our future Milaca Wolves.
As we began to plan for the 2021-2022 school year, it became evident the district faces challenges due to financial obstacles created by the pandemic paired with a multi-year decline of the fund balance. Also, we could not predict the impact the pandemic would have on district finances. The school board will consider over $1.1M in budget adjustments at the March board meeting. These adjustments fall into three categories: right-sizing, reprogramming, and reductions.
State funding for school districts directly correlates to student enrollment. As enrollment decreases, state funding decreases. At Milaca Schools, enrollment has declined for the past six years. Future enrollment projections are based on past enrollment trends. As enrollment decreases, staffing must be adjusted. To right-size, the school board will consider reducing staff by six elementary teachers and adjustments in transportation. Right-sizing would result in $437,080 in savings for the district.
When reprogramming, the school district evaluates the needs, interests, and cost-effectiveness of current offerings. The goal is to identify program efficiencies and effectiveness. The reprogramming adjustments the board will consider are in the areas of School Readiness and Adult Basic Education. The reprogramming considerations would result in approximately $182,767 in savings for the district.
Reduction considerations include decisions based on reprogramming and right-sizing, philosophy changes, and the district’s current needs. Reduction adjustments include six teachers, activities adjustments, savings realized through contract negotiations, and not rehiring for paraprofessional openings due to resignations during the 2020-21 school year. The reduction considerations would result in approximately $535,943.93 in savings for the district.
The total adjustments would be $1,155,786.33.
Right-sizing and reprogramming during a downward trend are painful and lead to reductions; however, they are also necessary for financial stability. Budget adjustments are never easy, as they impact people, as well as the entire school district. The district’s financial situation will not be resolved quickly and will continue to be a focus into the future.
In November 2019, the community approved an operating levy and building bonds that will be instrumental in improving the budget outlook. The operating levy amount was determined by what the community would support and was not intended to mend all the district’s financial shortfalls. The building bond was crucial in repairing the roof, enhancing learning spaces, and will assist in limiting the budget adjustments. If the community had not voted in favor of the operating levy and building bonds, the district would be facing more than $1.1M in budget adjustments. We were, and continue to be, very grateful for the community support of the operating levy and building bond.
As we plan for the 2021-2022 school year, we will continue to overcome the challenges. The community, throughout the last year, has displayed passion and resiliency to stay together. By staying BETTER TOGETHER, we will celebrate this year and look forward to 2021-2022.
Thank you for the support of Milaca Public Schools.
