Helping others has been a lifelong passion for Briana Jordan. The Princeton High School junior started with babysitting jobs and has continued to focus on caring for others through her schoolwork. She is now planning for a future in healthcare as a pediatric registered nurse.
Briana’s interest in healthcare has grown this year, and she is taking full advantage of the new Health Science Career Academy at PHS. She’s excelling in her hands-on classes and exploring how human connection plays an important role in the healthcare field.
Through school, she learned CPR and earned a certification as a nursing assistant (CNA), which helped her land a part-time job at Elim Wellspring in Princeton. “As a CNA, I’m working and helping residents, which I love,” she says. “I am doing exactly what my classes have taught me. It’s a part of my career progression.”
Her classmate, Cooper Yant, is also on the career fast-track, thanks in part, to the welding courses he has excelled in since his freshman year.
The hands-on courses, he says, provided a sense of independence and a sense of accomplishment, with a passion for the trade. For example, while rebuilding a go-kart in class, Cooper enjoyed learning fabrication skills. “It is fun because I get to do and learn something that not many people know how to do or get to do,” says Cooper, who would like to work at Glenn Metalcraft in Princeton one day.
As superintendent, those are the stories I love to hear about because they illustrate the impact our six new Princeton Career Academies can have on students like Briana and Cooper as they prepare for college, career and life.
Our Princeton Career Academies encourage students to explore, prepare and plan. Following extensive high school redesign work by our teachers and curriculum team, every class offered at PHS is now connected to at least one of the academies. The academies include:
· Business, Management, and Administration
· Information Systems, Communications and Art
· Engineering, Manufacturing, and Technology
· Health Science
· Agriculture and Natural Resources
· Human Services
The Princeton Career Academies are aligned with the state’s new pathways program and help put our students on a path to success. Some career academy courses provide training certifications upon completion and others allow students to earn college-level credits.
Our pledge to students ensures that we provide valuable experiences to help them discover their interests, connect all courses with future careers and ensure they graduate on time and career ready. Once each student completes their career academy requirements, they will receive a special Career Ready medallion to wear at our high school graduation ceremony.
While we’re excited about how this new initiative will shape our students’ futures and encourage them to dream big, we also know the career academies will benefit Princeton-area employers and the greater community.
Local companies can invest in our students by sponsoring our career academies, hosting an in-person or virtual tour of your company, offering an internship or job shadow opportunity, or participating in resume reviews and mock interviews. With the community’s support, our students can explore careers, develop strong work habits and learn about the good-paying jobs available in our area.
Together, we can provide tools, resources and valuable experiences – both inside and outside of the classroom – to better prepare and retain talented employees, who will ultimately want to live, work and play right here at home.
Ben Barton is the superintendent of the Princeton School District. He can be reached by email at ben.barton@isd477.org
