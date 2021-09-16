Greetings Milaca School Communities,
School is back in session for the 2021-2022 school year! It is that time of year when the leaves start to fall, a chill gets into the air, and students return to school. This is exciting for the Milaca School Communities as we look forward to another great school year.
Each year when you see students returning, it is a reminder of the trust parents, guardians, and community members place in their schools. Families send their most precious members to be educated. Educating students is more than learning, it also includes caring about and recognizing each student for their unique personality and needs. I am proud of the Milaca Public School staff because of their commitment to care for students and support them through each child’s celebrations, challenges, and unknowns.
This school year has many unknowns, but we know as a school district that we are excited for the return of students and we had an amazing first week of school. The first week was rejuvenating having students back in the hallways along with their appreciation and excitement to be back in school. Attending school on a daily basis is something that staff, students, and families took for granted. We have found out over the past two years that doing so was not always possible given our circumstances and I believe what we have been through has brought a new appreciation for being able to attend school each day. As a school district, we hope that the assumption for daily in-person school will return as we hope for normalcy. As a community, we still need to work together and be ready for any possible changes that need to happen to ensure students can stay in school during the 2021-2022 school year.
I am thankful for the commitment of all of the surrounding communities to our youth. It is going to be a great year and I know the resilience of our communities will again shine as we overcome challenges together.
Thank you for your trust and dedication to Milaca Public Schools.
David Wedin, Superintendent of Milaca Public Schools
