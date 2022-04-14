Term limits or the gong?

Every time I see Democrats or Republicans blast each other for stalled legislation in D.C., I think of Chuck Barris, hoping somebody will expose the “sometimes” clownish show for what it can become, a bona fide act for the Gong Show. If you’re too young to know or don’t remember, the 1970s Gong Show featured a variety of spoofed acts and when they didn’t measure up, a massive gong would be banged, signaling the exit of the act. Oh, how some elected officials deserve the gong once in a while.
At the close of the 116th Congress (2019-2021), 68 members of the House of Representatives had served more than 20 years. Sixteen had held office for more than 30 years. And five had logged more than 40 years. Seventeen of the 68 were Republicans, while 51 were Democrats.
Meanwhile, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average length of tenure that U.S. workers had been with their current employer in 2020 was 4.1 years. Even among select age groups, like 55-64, where stability is more engrained, the average tenure was only 9.9 years.
There are certainly pros and cons to this mobile workforce, but for sure it demands that every employee get up to speed quickly and develop relationships that can help them professionally, personally and also benefit the company or business they are working for. Relationships and bridge-building are critical in today’s world where networking has become so important.
Gone are the days when workers were willing to “fit” into the hierarchal system of control simply because that’s the way it’s always been. Workers today want to know they are making a difference or improving the world in some way. If the company they work for does not exhibit those same qualities, many pull up stakes and find a new home where a company’s ideals are more closely aligned with their own.
Our elected officials could learn much from today’s workers. Sometimes change is exactly what’s needed for goals to be achieved. But under the current political system, that motivation doesn’t exist, at least not for the career politician. This is why term limits always seem so appealing every time we see posturing, puffing of chests, childish behavior and unnecessary gridlock. Without term limits, there is no real threat to encourage compromise and progress. So it becomes business as usual, too frequently translating to dysfunction.
Which always brings us back to term limits. If we had them, maybe the motivation for action and progress would happen. But term limits have not materialized for Congress because it takes senators and representatives to pass legislation that will make it so. With incumbent re-election rates over 90% for House members from 1964-2018, it becomes clear why they don’t want to relinquish their control. Term limits would also strip down the top-heavy power structure that runs Congress, opening the doors for new ideas and different perspectives, void of old scores that inevitably occur for long-time legislators. Still, some veteran legislators bring invaluable policy experience. They offer great ideas and have the track record to get important legislation approved. That is a ding against the idea of term limits. Without the experienced legislators, might our policies be more vulnerable to professional lobbyists? Yep.
But many career politicians are also enamored with power and less enthusiastic about solving issues of consequence to Americans. Years of “service” do not always translate to quality. And newbies are not necessarily easily led by the nose or void of talent that can benefit the nation.
Article V is a way to force federal term limits if enough states act. It would require that 34 state legislatures pass bills applying for a convention to consider congressional term limits. Since an estimated 80% of Americans favor term limits, according to a March 2021 national survey of 1,000 general election voters by McLaughlin and Associates, it would seem the messaging to D.C. is clear, get it done. But perhaps more importantly is why Americans feel that way. They are tired of a system that seems broken.
There are plenty of states that have taken the term limits message from voters seriously. Fifteen of them have term limits in their state legislatures. Minnesota is not one of them.
Although founding fathers were split on the idea of term limits, with Thomas Jefferson and George Washington in favor and James Madison and Alexander Hamilton opposed, our world was a much different place 250 years ago. Government involvement in so many aspects of life likely was not something our founding fathers ever envisioned.
And so we swing back to the Gong Show and the idea of term limits. As we get closer to election day there will be plenty of accusations and useless debris tossed by opponents once again. Are term limits the answer? Perhaps. But the ultimate term limit can be exercised by every one of us when we cast a ballot. The question is, will each of us be brave enough to use that gong when it’s needed?
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota
