As your County Attorney, my role is to help keep you safe and avoid unnecessary death and suffering. This broad goal requires a focus on many different things simultaneously. We deter crime by incarcerating people who commit serious crimes. We work, together with the Department of Corrections, to rehabilitate people, especially those who commit less serious crimes and have less criminal history. Through it all, we keep focus on which crimes are causing loss of life or serious injury.
One of the many unfortunate and unwelcome changes that we observed in 2020 was an increase in speed-related crashes causing fatal or serious injury, especially during the summer months of 2020.
As you can see from the chart, there was a marked increase in these high-impact crashes in June, July, and August 2020. 39 teenagers lost their lives on Minnesota roads last year. Each of these numbers represents a life lost or forever changed and immeasurable impact on their families.
Through April 15, there has been another marked increase in extreme speeding with people being ticketed for going over 100 mph at a rate almost 20% higher than in 2020. Many people are not aware that if you violate the speed limit by driving over 100 mph, your driver’s license is revoked for at least six months, potentially longer. Minnesota Statute § 169.14, subd. 1a. It can be a harsh lesson to learn this for the first time by receiving a notice of your license revocation after being pulled over on the roadway.
Increasing speed has many predictable impacts on driving. There is a greater potential for loss of vehicle control, which could cause injury, property damage, or both. Stopping distance is increased, making it more difficult to avoid hazards in the roadway. When crashes occur, increased speed also increases the impact of crashes which is what causes the more severe injuries and increased risk of death. Accidents can be random and unpredictable, but speeding when an accident occurs is very predictable: it makes everything more deadly.
As Newton’s First Law of Physics describes, an object in motion tends to stay in motion. If your car stops moving suddenly in a crash, your body will continue traveling the same speed that your car was traveling, hitting anything that may be in its way. Ideally, that would be a seatbelt, keeping you safely moving the same speed as your vehicle until the car stops moving. If you’re not wearing your seatbelt, that could mean hitting the steering wheel, going through the windshield, hitting a telephone pole, etc.
Faced with all of these facts, the Minnesota State Patrol has made speeding offenses on highways a priority in 2021. One recent study by George Mason University looking at over 600,000 traffic tickets showed that each 100 tickets resulted in 12 fewer accidents. In particular, the study found that stronger enforcement reduces accidents more than lowering the speed limit. This study is supported by another study in Spain that found that nearly 60% of people who receive a speeding ticket changed their speeding behavior afterward.
As we head into summer, my advice is to start slowing down now; that way you can avoid a ticket during this increased enforcement and decrease the likelihood of having your life forever changed by a serious traffic accident. We can all be safer, your insurance costs will be lower, and you can use your money and time for better purposes.
