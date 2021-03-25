I really fear for our country. I really fear that we may well be going in a one-party direction. That would be a catastrophe. Right now, the Republican party is being divided between traditional Republicans and the Donald Trump Party. If this continues, at least on a federal level, America may never see another Republican President for a very long time. That means the Supreme Court will eventually be packed to the left.
And as far as the future of the party goes, the biggest mistake that Trump made was going after immigration. The last three Republican Presidents, Reagan, Bush 1 and Bush W., were all for a more open immigration policy, particularly with people from Latin American countries. In fact, Ronald Reagan had proposed in the early 80s the idea of having a North American Free Trade Zone, much like the European Union, where people and commerce could flow freely throughout the North American Hemisphere.
Why is a more open immigration policy a good idea for the Republican Party to re-embrace?
First: Because Hispanic Americans are becoming the largest ethnic group in America.
Second: The vast majority of Latin American immigrants, both legal and illegal, love our capitalistic economic system. If they wanted socialism, they had many other countries to choose from to go to. They chose to come to USA to live out the American dream, just like every other American. They fled the corruption of countries which severely limited their ability to make any kind of real economic advancement.
I want to say it here. historically speaking, it is corruption that destroys nations and empires, not political or economic systems. It is the one common denominator for the destruction of all nations of the past and in the world today.
Here’s another thing to think about. According to most polling, Hispanic Americans are a very heavily religious group of people. (More so than most other American ethnic groups.) They are predominately Christian. According to most recent polling, they also are, very much, a pro-traditional family group of people. They love our constitutional republic and the laws that prevent the corruption they had fled. They love our economic system that allows them the freedom to prosper and create businesses. They love everything about America. And, for me anyways, this makes this growing immigrant group of people the best future for the Republican Party and for America.
Here’s another example: Just before the C0VID pandemic, our country had the lowest unemployment in its entire history. It is clear that the estimated 13 to 30 million illegal immigrants living and working here weren’t making a dent in undermining those phenomenal unemployment numbers. There’s no reason to think that would change, (once the economy gets back on its feet), if we allowed them the legal right to work here. If anything, it means they would be paying the legally required federal, state, and local taxes.
So, why doesn’t the Republican Party embrace a more open immigration platform? What possible reason would they have for not wanting to embrace a more open immigration policy like Reagan and the Bushes? In all honesty, it is their only real chance of saving their party for the future. It is a question I hope they don’t automatically dismiss because of some kind of xenophobic fear of people who are foreign. After all, except for our native population, we are all descendants of people who were once the new foreigners. And for many of us, that’s not too very long ago. Think on it!
