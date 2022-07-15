I wasn't trying to listen as two Princeton residents and a former resident had sort of a reunion in town a couple days ago at a local eating establishment. But their conversation was just too interesting to listen to and I feel it must be reported.
John and Bob had lived in the Princeton area all their lives and they had a surprise visit from a classmate, Joe, who had left Princeton for the sunny climes of Florida long before it became the thing to do, people now flocking to the Sunshine State in droves. Joe said he couldn't help bringing it up but chided his friends about him not having to pay income taxes for decades.
Joe wanted to know how many people lived in Princeton today, saying it had been about 2,500 when he left town after graduating from high school. Bob answered that he thought it was somewhere between 4,800 and 4,900 if estimates were right following the 2020 census.
"Where have they put the houses?" Joe from Florida asked. Bob from Princeton told Joe to go to the Princeton-Cold Spring Legion baseball game that night and he would see a housing development that had greatly increased the town's population.
"Where is the ballpark?" Joe asked. John from Princeton said it was on the west side of town near where the railroad track used to be. That prompted Bob to say that Joe would also see a bunch of townhouses along the road near the ballpark and that there are three new ones going up now. Joe said he might check out that game because he is a baseball fan. Told that it was a night game, Joe said he couldn't believe that Princeton had a field with lights for a night game. "Oh, we've had that beautiful field since 1970," said Bob. "I guess you haven't been back for a long time."
Joe said things were just too good in Florida and that he just hadn't found the time to make a trip back to see his friends. "But I've been in town a couple days and if I wanted to get a pizza this is certainly this place, he said. "What's this Pizza Pub place? And I see there is a place called this Pizza Barn right next to it. And there are a bunch of chain pizza places and a couple convenience stores that also advertise they have pizza."
"The Pizza Pub is the former American Legion building," said John, "and the Pizza Barn has been here since the '80s and has been good for Princeton." "I'm kind of behind the times, said the Floridian. "I remember when the Chevy garage was where the Pizza Pub is now and the Legion was on a side street. I guess I'm really behind the times."
"Yeah, a lot of things have changed, said Bob. "We've got seven places where you can get pizza now and you can get frozen ones at the grocery stores. We didn't have pizza back when we were kids."
Speaking of grocery stores, said John, we've got a bunch of options now, said John. "Remember when we had the Super Valu, Fairway and the Red & White and that little store on the north end of town? Well now we have Coborn's, a big chain store on the south end of town, a Wal-Mart that's been here awhile, an Aldi's that's been here a few years and a new place down by the high school that's called Mike's Discount Foods in a store that used to be a Pamida and a Shopko."
"Wait a minute," said Joe from Florida. "Where is the high school?" "It's on the south end of town," said Bob. "You can see it when you drive into town. It's right by McDonald's." "When did you get one of those?" Joe asked. "I thought those were for bigger towns."
Bob and John just shook their heads. ""We're not a village anymore," John said, referring to when the local paper would call the council the village council. "Heck, we've even got an airport with a runway that is long enough for a small jet to land, they say. But that's another story, and I mean another story, from the 1980s when we had a guy from Princeton who used it for a drug operation."
"Maybe we'll even get to a population of 5,000," Bob said. "I'm told you get more money from the state when you get to 5,000."
"Where would you put them?" Joe asked. "I know I've been in Florida a long time but there doesn't seem to be enough room, although I see you've added a couple malls since I was here last. What happened to all those old stores anyway? Where did Odegard's (a car dealership that had a rival Chevrolet dealership in town) go anyway?" "It's south of town now," said Bob, "kind of where Taco John's and Dairy Queen are now after being in town before. The DQ was right next to the funeral home - you know, Joe, in the same building where the armory was when you lived here."
"I'm lost," Joe said. "But, really, where will more people live? There don't seem to be many empty lots in town."
'Well, if you drive west on the old Highway 95 (First Street) out toward the airport where the fire department and police department are located now," Bob said, "you can see a fairly large apartment building going up on this south side of the street. It's supposed to open this summer. And I suppose you don't know the old theater is an apartment building now right next to Princeton's only three-story building, the Villa Manor that was here when you were here."
"Now I'm really lost,"said Joe. "I just don't know where anything is in town anymore. I couldn't find City Hall yesterday. But I suppose you can't stop progress."
Bob and John looked at each other, one liking the progress and the other not so sure. But both had enjoyed living in the town all their lives and they would stick up for their town, understanding that Joe, who had been in Florida for decades, might not understand the changes.
They shook dice to see who would pay for their coffee and rolls, exchanged handshakes, and went their different ways - John and Bob to their homes in Princeton and Joe back to the glitzy ways of Florida after what was probably his last visit to his old hometown, a town he said he would tell his Florida friends about.
TWINS' TIMES
Wednesday, July 13 - A couple years ago I did a day-by-day report on the Minnesota Twins as they sought a division championship, which they won. This year I am going to do a weekly report on the second half of the season as they seek another division title. They hit the halfway point of the season the Sunday before last at 45-36 by losing to Baltimore and their lead dropped to two games over Cleveland. Then they went on a six-game road trip, won only three of six games, and still expanded their lead to 4 1/2 games. And Tuesday night they lost to Milwaukee 6-3 and now have a 3-game lead over Cleveland. It's been a rough go for the team in June and July with after going 13-15 in June. The Twins have spent 75 days in first place this season but have blown leads to lose games 13 times since June 1, second most in baseball. But they are still leading the division.
The burning question so far: Does Byron Buxton deserve a spot on the American League All-Star roster?Some would say yes but the stats show a different side for those who say no. He is hitting only .212 but the Buxton backers say that is no big deal because he has 23 homers. However, he is hitting only .176 with runners in scoring position and only .067 with two outs and runners in scoring position. His OBP (on-base percentage) is a very low .292 and he has struck out once every three at-bats. He has homered approximately once every 11 at-bats (very good) but is hitting only .168 against division opponents. And he has only two stolen bases, unusual for someone who runs very fast. You make up your mind. I have.
Thursday, July 14 - The Twins earned a split with Milwaukee in front of two crowds of 38,000-plus at Target Field and kept their leads over Cleveland and Chicago as Jose Miranda hit a walkoff homer in the second game yesterday. Buxton was 0-for-5 and struck out four times in the second game. Now comes a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox, the team I fear most in the division. The late-night guy on WCCO Radio that does shows after the games said recently that the Twins are better than the White Sox but I'm not so sure. I'd settle for a 2-2 split in the series.
Friday, July 15 - Now the Twins will need to win two out of the remaining three games with Chicago after they lost 12-2 Thursday night.That will be a tall order against the good Chicago pitching. Maybe Buxton will get hot after a two-hit night that included a leadoff triple that didn't produce a run. Let's hope the Twins will still be in first place a week from now.
SPORTS MEMORIES
July 12, 1962 - One hundred tickets to the Twins-Tigers game were to be given away by merchants, with transportation to the game provided.
July 6, 1967 - Princeton beat Clear Lake in town team baseball, 13-3, as Dan Anderson and Ron Whitcomb homered . . . Santiago beat Foley 9-2 as winning pitcher Luther Dorr was 4-for-4 at the plate.
July 14, 1972 - Four runs in the ninth inning, capped by a two-ruin double by Jerry Bergeron, gave the town team a 5-4 win over Milaca . . . Mitch Pederson shot an 83 to win the junior golf championship at Rum River Golf Club . . . Pete Teigen shut out Braham 1-0, the third straight Legion team shutout . . . The localslow pitch softball season began the first week in July and was scheduled for play through Aug. 23.
July 14, 1977 - Jim Bowden won the state AAU high jump with a height of 6'6" . . . Dan Kne struck out 15 and pitched a one-hitter in a seven-inning win over the Mora town team. The team split a doubleheader with Cambridge, although a shutout by Dave Mingo gave him an ERA of 0.79 and 107 strikeouts in 58 innings . . . The Legion team lost 11-2 to Moorhead in the third-place game of the Princeton tournament. Curt Jenson pitched a 2-0 shutout of Anoka that ended in the 11th inning when he hit a two-run homer for the Legion team
July 15, 1982 -.The Legion team lost to Forest Lake and Red Wing in its tournament but beat Blaine 19-7 as Greg Sather and Erik Soule each drove in three runs . . . The town team beat Rush City 12-0 and 8-3 as Tom Wolcyn pitched 10 innings of shutout baseball in the two games before giving up an unearned run. Les Nelson was 4-for-4 and drove in 4 runs.
July 15, 1987 - Princeton beat Morris in the Alexandria Legion tournament, beat SiouxFalls 6-5.and then beat North St. Paul 4-0 for the championship behind Jason Miller. Bryan Hoff hit .600, John Priess .500, Mike Sternquist .455 and Troy Scheffel and Marco Voce .400 each as the team hit .342 . . . Les Nelson had two homers as Glendoradp VFW beat Ziggy's 12-1 in a game between co-leaders in the local softball league.
.
July 9, 1992 - Princeton went 1-2 in the Alexandria Legion tournament, losing 4-1 to Alexandria in the third-place game. Jamie Cox pitched a 2-1 win over Eden Prairie . . . The summer fast pitch softball team beat Monticello, Marnie DeWall pitching the first game and homering.
July 11, 1997 - The Legion team went 2-1 and got third pace in the Alexandria tournament. Mark Beattie beat Red Wing 6-5 and Jesse Zimmer drove in three runs. Jason Thompson pitched a two-hitter in a 7-6 win over Hutchinson for third place as Brian Julson homered and dove in three runs . . . Jami Sternquist (82) and Tim Haehn (77) won the junior championships at Princeton Golf Club . . . Jason Miller (5-0)beat Hinckley 6-4 as Princeton took a four-game lead in the Eastern Minny. Chad Carling drove in two runs.
July 18, 2002 - The Legion team (10-0 in league play) beat Cambridge 10-0 as Dan Grot pitched the win . . . The Princeton Panthers, 13-3 in league games, closed in on a division title with a 4-1 week. The team beat Becker 17-7 in a non-league game, Tony Stay driving in five runs and Brian Dorr four. Dorr then had four runs batted in and Joe Nelson pitched a 10-0 win over Forest Lake in which he struck out 12. Jason Miller pitched a 2-1 win over Isanti. Paul Deglmann then pitched a 5-3 win over Isanti as Chad Campbell drove in two runs.
July 19, 2007 - The Princeton Panthers (22-4, 18-3 in league play) beat Nowthen, Quamba, Soderville and Mora in their week. Josh Ludwig beat Nowthen 4-2 as Brian Dorr drove in two runs and Dorr and Jesse Zimmer each drove in three runs in an 11-4 win over Soderville as Dorr had three straight RBI doubles. Ludwig pitched the 13-0 win over Mora as Chad Carling drove in three runs and Zimmer, Tony Stay and Scott Roehl each drove in two . . . The Legion won a wild 16-15 game over Braham as Kris Macko (grand slam) drove in five runs and Tyler Roehl drove in four.
July 19, 2012 -The Princeton Panthers rallied to beat Mora 5-4 behind Joe Swanson as Eric Ostmore got down a suicide squeeze bunt that drove in Brent Miodus with the winning run. The team then beat Nowthen twice, 10-0 and 2-1, Josh Vickers getting both wins as he pitched five innings of the second game . . . The Legion team won twice to get the second seed in the playoffs. Josh Ludwig was the winning pitcher in a 4-0 over St. Francis and the team beat Hinckley 13-3 as Dan Voce had three hits and Ludwig and Brennaan Godeen each had two.
July 20, 2017 - The Legion baseball team finished third at its invitational tournament. The team beat Duluth Lakeview as Sam Larson got the win. Princeton them lost 5-3 to Hutchinson in which Gehrig Scheffel had a two-run double. Princeton then beat Rogers 6-1 to grab third place. Scheffel went the distance for the win and Jake Carlson had three hits and drove in three runs.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.