The conversation the other day turned to ways of passing the time of day as we continue our "shelter-in-place" lives. Some of us are doing things we haven't done for a long time, or, at least, trying new things. One person had taken a shot at baking bread, an activity that didn't turn out well. That reminded me of a column written 20 years ago about baking bread at home. The headline above, and the column below, recall a time when baking bread at home was commonplace, something that has virtually disappeared from many lives today.
They tell me these new-fangled bread machines are really something.
You can buy a mix, add milk or water, throw it in the machine and, presto — about three hours later you have a loaf of bread.
The machine, they say, mixes the ingredients, kneads it, lets the dough rise, kneads it again and lets it rise before the baking process begins.
In this fast-paced world of today it's probably just the perfect thing for an on-the-go homemaker. (Is that term acceptable or is it taboo?)
I suppose if you timed things just right you could have the loaf of freshly-baked bread come out just about the time your microwaved meal gets done. Or, just as likely, the fresh bread could be done about the time you bring supper home from the deli or a local eating establishment.
But I can't imagine it being anything like the smell of fresh bread in the oven on a Saturday night at home.
For our family of nine in the 1950s it might have been a little different than some families because we never had anything other than home-baked wheat bread.
Part of the process found the kids in the family grinding wheat to make flour. It was a chore, to be sure, and so our parents had to bribe us with cash. For example, if we ground a certain measurement of wheat, we'd get a penny. The amount of wheat in that measurement was so great that if we earned a dime, there was flour for days to come.
One of the greatest sources of pleasure for the kids in the family came when an electric grinder arrived one day. In our eyes it was the Eighth Wonder of the World because we no longer had those hours and hours of grinding.
Baking took place about three times a week for our family of nine. You can understand three times a week more easily by knowing that when we had waffles for breakfast, it was assembly-line style.The two waffle irons could barely keep up with the nine of us eating at one time as the kids got ready to hurry off to a one-room school.
One of the reasons for all the bread baking was that, in the school year of 1955-56, six of us were in that one-room country school for that year. And that meant a lot of sandwiches in our lunch pails.
Then we'd come home from school and have those after-school snacks that often were slices of bread with jam, jelly or peanut butter on them. A couple hours later it was time fr supper and then there were always those snacks before bed. On weekends the loaves of bread virtually disappeared because all nine of us were around the house. (Ketchup or mustard sandwiches were eaten more often than one should admit.)
What we really looked forward to were those Saturday nights. That would be the final day of baking for the week, with oodles of bread needed for the Sunday meals which were a production in our house. The would-be homemakers (my six sisters) and the homemaker (my mother) spent a lot of time creating a big menu for the noon meal on Sundays, including the baking of pies, cakes or other dessert dishes.
Saturday night was bath night. As the oldest, i got to have my own bath water, although my sisters shared theirs. Often the bread would get done while they were still taking baths and I would sneak into the kitchen and start trying to cut the bread before it cooled down. I couldn't wait to tear into that wheat raisin bread and smear it with peanut butter, usually before it was ready to be cut. The loaf often looked more like it had been torn apart than sliced. Often the better part of a loaf was gone before my sisters, or mother, realized what had happened. The chastising followed but I thought it was worth it to be the first to get to that raisin bread.
I'm tempted today to try out one of those bread-making machines, my few attempts over the years at making bread not turning out so well.
Nothing — absolutely nothing — will ever replace that wonderful smell from my childhood years of freshly-baked bread. Today's kids don't know what they're missing.
11:43 a.m., Friday, April 24, 2020 — Offering proof, I guess, that bread baking might be a generational thing: A few minutes ago, after finishing the column above, I called a sister to wish her a happy 76th birthday . . . and she was baking bread. I'm not making this up. The buzzer on the timer went off and she had to cut the conversation off a bit early. It was time to get the bread out of the oven. I wish I had been there.
Thoughts as high school spring sports called off
For the first time in its history, on Thursday the Minnesota State High School League called off the spring sports season, following up on an announcement by Gov. Tim Walz that schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. It wasn't an unexpected announcement but it's one that's tough for all involved.
Monday night at the local baseball field, Solheim Veterans Field, I watched as a mother of a senior baseball player walked on the field to take a picture of the scoreboard where the numerals 2020 were highlighted. Her son was injured as a sophomore and missed the rest of that season and the Legion baseball season. He missed his junior year of school baseball but was able to play during the Legion schedule last summer and made an impact. They both hung around until the lights were turned off, wondering, I'm sure, what would happen with this season. And now the lights have been turned off for his last high school season
Two fathers also walked out on the field to take a picture of the scoreboard. And two vehicles, with the occupants unknown to me, parked as the lights went on, remained and then left after the lights were turned off. They must have had a connection to local baseball. It was a tough time for everyone.
I happen to be one of 10 district directors for the Minnesota American Legion baseball program (the largest in the country in number of teams, by the way) and in two weeks we'll meet again, as we did earlier this month, to determine the fate of the 2020 Legion season. All of us want the season to take place but right now it's up in the air.
The cancellation of high school sports is a big blow for players, coaches, parents, grandparents and friends of those who were going to compete. It would have been the last chance for a huge percentage of seniors to participate in organized athletics. Some have been outstanding athletes and some were just coming into their own and no doubt couldn't wait to compete during their senior year.
The only upside I can see is that it hammers home the idea of not taking anything for granted. Some have trained religiously, some have not. All you're really doing if you don't work hard at a sport, as long as you've chosen to go out for one, is cheating yourself. It's not a requirement to go out for a sport, nor is it realistic in most cases to expect to be a so-called star. But being part of a team, doing the best you can, is something that will stick with you forever. You did the best you could. That's all anyone can ask.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
April 29, 1965 - The third annual Princeton Track Invitational was to take place, with finals at 7 p.m. Four years earlier the PHS team didn't have a track, their practices taking place at the fairgrounds and on sidewalks.
April 29, 1970 - Jerry Bergeron had four hits and drove in three runs, while pitcher Bob Soule, in an 11-0 win over Sauk Rapids, struck out nine and hit a double and a home run . . . The 9:36.8 two-mile time by Tom Meyer of Princeton topped the honor roll of the Minneapolis Tribune. The time, posted indoors, led the roll for three weeks.
April 30, 1975 - Keith Julson pitched an 8-0 no-hitter against Chisago Lakes, striking out 11. The senior had pitched only three innings of varsity ball a year earlier . . . Jim Cartwright won the shot put and discus, and tied for first in the long jump during a 76-51 win over Milaca.
May 1, 1980 - Steve Kapsner hit a home run in the fifth inning to beat Pine City, 4-3, as Les Nelson struck out 10 and got the win . . . Wanda Zabel won the 100 and 220 as the girls won a dual track meet at Sauk Rapids.
May 2, 1985 - Mickey Branchaud beat Edina, 4-2, for the PHS baseball team and struck out 8 . . . There were 221 runners in the annual 15-mile PM Run from Milaca to Princeton, including world-famous marathoner Dick Beardsley on a relay team.
May 3, 1990 - Curt Wilson, hitting .550 after six games with 16 runs driven in, drove in five runs in an 11-1 win over Foley . . . Activity fees were raised $10 for PHS athletes to $30 for hockey and football, and $25 for other sports.
May 4, 1995 - Norm Johnson pitched a three-hitter in a 9-1 win over Mora and Erik Sjoquist drove in two runs . . . Lu Schwochert and Nicole Koskey each shot a 93 for Princeton in the golf invitational at Elk River.
April 28, 2000 - A four-run rally in the seventh inning gave Princeton (2-1) a 7-5 softball win over Rocori (3-1). Shannon Miller pitched the win as she and Cara Verkinnes each got two hits. . . Greg Schoen of Princeton, in 3:24.37, completed his third Boston Marathon. Schoen had also completed six Grandma's Marathons and four Twin Cities Marathons.
May 5, 2005 - Scott Roehl pitched all nine innings of an extra-inning 4-3 win over Milaca for the PHS baseball team and then Brandon Knoll beat Pine City 3-2 in seven. Each pitcher stuck out 10. Zach Neubauer singled in Roehl with the winning run against Milaca . . . Sophomore Alex Osowski was medalist with a 41 as PHS (4-1) beat St. Michael in a dual golf meet. Taylor Murphy led at that point in the season with a 42.2 stroke average, Osowski was next at 43.5 and Drew Dufner was third at 43.7
April 29, 2010 - The PHS baseball team beat St. Michael-Albertville, the defending state champs, 8-3 as Josh Vickers got the win. Josh Norman led with three hits. Then Brent Miodus shut out Cloquet 5-0 in the Tiger Classic, with the rest of the games rained out . . . Scott Roehl was named MVP of the basketball team at Southwest Minnesota State. He led the team in scoring and rebounding and was named second team all-conference in the NISC. He had seven double-double games.
April 30, 2015 - The PHS baseball team (3-5, 2- 4 in the M8) gave St. Michael-Albertville (6-1, 4-1) its first conference loss, 4-2. Luke Hallbeck got the win and a two-run double by Nick Zeroth broke a 2-2 tie . . . Tanner Palmborg won the 100, 200 and long jump in the Big Lake Invitational.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years) and has covered sports in the area for the past 53 years.)
