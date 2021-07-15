Greeting Milaca School Communities,
As the summer continues I am proud to say it has felt normal around Milaca Public Schools. Since school got out the building has been lively with activity. These activities include summer school, community education classes, Kids’ Town, Community Coalition events, activities camps, meals being served, marching band, and more. After the quiet summer we had last year it has been very welcoming to have the building busy. All of these activities have created a sense of normalcy in the building that we missed.
These all have been significant steps towards normalcy and we all hope the trend continues. At this time multiple signs are pointing toward this for the 2021-2022 school year. There are still many weeks before the school year starts on September 7th, but we are all looking forward to a regular school year. As a school district we will continue to prepare for the 2021-2022 school year, await any additional guidance, and communicate the information in a timely, accurate manner.
I also want to take this opportunity to thank the Milaca Public School staff, school board, parents, communities, and students for the support during my first year as the Superintendent of Milaca Public Schools. As the calendar turned to July 1st I officially began my second year as the Superintendent and my thirteenth year working in the Milaca School District. This year there were unprecedented challenges but as a community we stayed together and did great things.
I hope July is filled with time to relax and that everyone continues to enjoy the great Minnesota summer season.
Go Wolves!
