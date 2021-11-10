As I consider this school year, I like to think of it as a progression of milestones that we are striving to reach throughout the year. Last week we reached one of those milestones by completing the first quarter of the school year. This provides reason to celebrate as we have had a more normal school year, compared to last year. These milestones will happen as we continue the school year facing both celebrations and unknowns. Milaca Public Schools is doing great things and the support from our community is wonderful.
As we continue in the school year, we still are faced with uncertainties. I have been asked multiple times, about whether the school year will change or be different in the future. Unfortunately, I can’t answer these questions. However, what I do know is that we have students here today and it is great. As a community, we know that change can happen at any moment regarding mitigation strategies and/or learning models. At Milaca Public Schools we are committed to educating students and keeping them learning at school.
One of our main obstacles this school year has been staffing shortages. Like many industries, we have been enduring the same issues. These include bus/van drivers, custodians, care workers, as well as substitutes of all kinds (teachers, paras, food service employees, and custodians).
Looking around the state, these types of shortages are impacting many schools and a variety of industries. I am grateful that we have been able to persevere to this point. As we continue to progress through the school year, these shortages could impact learning. In our community, we can all play a role in filling these shortages. If you have interest and availability, please reach out to Michelle Bengson (320-982-7210 or michelle.begnson@milaca.k12.mn.us). Together we can work together to ensure staffing shortages don’t impact the school year for our students.
