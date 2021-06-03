“Gee, I wish I was a kid,” I exclaimed when the library staff showed me the plans for the library’s Summer Learning Program this year. I was quickly assured that many of the program’s activities are appropriate and available to teens and adults as well as younger children. Designed around the theme, “Reading Colors Your World,” the program runs from June 1 – August 14th and includes eleven weeks of fun activities such as a scavenger hunt, story walks, chalk art, coloring rocks and a photo contest. Prizes will be awarded for completing activities in the child, teen and adult categories.
Most of the program’s activities will be held outdoors (weather permitting), although some will be provided in a virtual format. There will also be take and make kits for use at home. During June, for example, the kits include a Mars Helicopter kit along with a virtual Historic Sites on Mars tour. Kids of all ages are encouraged to check for further details and register for the programs on the events calendar at www.ecrlib.org or check with the staff at the library.
In addition to the Summer Learning Program schedule, the events calendar includes many ongoing programs such as Storytime for toddlers and preschoolers, Passport Club, Adventure Club and virtual Dungeons and Dragons. An online trivia game, “Marvel Nerd Off,” seeks those whose “knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe [is] underutilized and underappreciated.” The contest is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15 online from 6-7:30 pm. Another program held virtually is “Cartooning with Kathy,” a series of 3 classes for younger children and repeated for teens and adults. Register for these and other activities on the events calendar at www.ecrlib.org.
Summer reading suggestions found on the library website bring back memories of many happy hours spent reading in a hammock, reading on the screen porch, reading to the purr and creaakk of the electric fan as it oscillated its way back and forth, back and forth on a hot afternoon. Indulge in some sweet nostalgia as you check the new arrivals’ shelves for your favorite genre or the paperback racks if you need something juicy to take on vacation.
While random reading is truly delightful, book discussions have an enriching element that often provide a new perspective on story line and characters along with a social component that many of us have been missing. Several book clubs in the East Central Regional Library System have continued to hold virtual discussions, while others have resumed in-person meetings. The Afternoon Delight Book Club at Princeton is again meeting monthly, no registration is required. We’ll discuss “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance on June 10 at 3pm on the patio. In keeping with library policy, mask-wearing is requested for those yet to be vaccinated. Please ask for a copy of the book at the library desk and join us for lively, informal discussion of this memoir describing the changes that have come to the Appalachian region and those who inhabit its hills and “hollers”.
Summer! For many of us, so long-awaited and so welcome! There’s a lot of summer fun to be had at our local library. Come in and check it out!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.