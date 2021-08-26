I’ve been out and about in the community a lot in recent weeks and I’m energized by the support and excitement that is August. It’s Back to School Time! One of my favorite times of the year.
We are beyond excited to welcome all of our students back to school this year! Our team of educators has selected this profession because we love helping children learn and grow! There is nothing like seeing a student’s excitement when they solve a tough challenge or master a new skill. When that light bulb goes on, and they say, “I get it!”
Children are the most important thing to us—the heartbeat of our community. When children are laughing, learning, and loving school, life just seems right. They are the future of our community and our world. As an innovative leader in instruction, our mission is to develop in EVERY learner the ability to succeed in an ever-changing world.
We know that excellence doesn’t happen by accident. We have a Game Plan for continuous improvement, and we are constantly working to be better. Even during the pandemic, our team was innovating. We engaged hundreds of community members (pre-covid) in defining what we hope for each Princeton graduate. We call it our Habits of a Tiger were designed locally, by our community, and reflect our core values and local priorities for our students.
This year, our high school students also have the opportunity to join one of six Career Academies to pursue their interests in Business; Information Systems and Communications; Engineering, Manufacturing, and Technology; Health Sciences; Agriculture and Natural Resources; and Human Services. In addition, we have also expanded opportunities for earning college credits in high school. We want to equip every student to be career and college-ready through personalized instruction, community partnerships, and collaboration. If you’d like to partner with our Academies, don’t hesitate to contact Principal Muckenhirn at the High School.
We know these are indeed challenging times as the pandemic continues to evolve. However, we’re all facing challenges together. Our number one priority is for students to be in school. That priority is shared by the CDC and other medical and mental health professionals across the country. We cannot ignore the pandemic, yet we can’t possibly put every possible safety precaution in place either. Our goal is to keep students in school with the least restrictions while maintaining confidence that we provide a safe environment for students and staff.
I’m amazed as I watch the evening news. There are reports of students returning to school for the first time across the country in 18 months. There are school systems at odds with their state leaders. Communities across the country are in turmoil. I’m so appreciative that those stories are a far cry from our local community. Our students have been in school; we know how to reduce transmission. We had an excellent spring and expect fall to go well with everyone’d cooperation. We will be monitoring the situation daily with our public health partners, and if we have more positive cases in our community, we will need to be ready to pivot. If adding more restrictions means keeping our kids in school, that’s what we will do.
Finally, we are holding a referendum election this fall to renovate classrooms and educational spaces at Princeton High School, the Intermediate School, and Student Services Building. This is a continuation of our 2013-2014 long-term facilities planning work and has been on our schedule for years. There are two questions on the ballot, first is classrooms and the second question seeks permission to build an Activities and Community Center onto the High School—it would be open to all residents with an indoor walking track, additional ball courts, community meeting rooms, and a great space for residents to gather. Learn about the referendum on our website at https://www.isd477.org/referendum.
It is a privilege to serve the Princeton area community. I am excited to have the opportunity to lead our district into a new school year. It is truly a GREAT place. We intend to continue Princeton’s standard of excellence by providing our students with the support and tools necessary for lifetime learning and achievement to take place.
Ben Barton is the superintendent of the Princeton School District.
