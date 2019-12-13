(Note: While thumbing through Princeton papers of past years to look up items to use in the Sports Memories feature below, i came across a column, with the headline you see above, that I wrote 20 years ago for the editorial page of the Union-Eagle. I thought it might make interesting reading for those who weren't around for, or don't remember, the edgy relationships between Catholics and Lutherans that went on for centuries, a relationship that has mellowed the last few decades as people have become more accepting of others' religions. Remember, this was written in November 1999.)
It's hard for me to believe Catholics and Lutherans are getting together on something.
When word came of the Oct. 31 signing in Augsburg, Germany, of a joint declaration by the two sides (yes, "sides"), on the doctrine of justification by faith, I was dumbfounded. And I imagine that some Lutheran ministers and Catholic priests who are no longer with us had, if not rolled over, at least stirred in their graves.
Imagine reading last week, then, that Lutheran and Catholic bishops had gotten together at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis and begged each other for forgiveness concerning teachings more than 400 years ago by both religions. They apparently now agree that people are justified by the mercy of God, rather than the good deeds that someone completes in his or her lifetime.
OK, I thought, and tomorrow the sun is going to rise in the west.
But it's apparently true. I know there are many old-school Catholics and Lutherans who must be struggling to buy into this new theology, one that was probably partially crafted over the internet, and thus is open to criticism from all concerned. But, old-schoolers or not, it appears much of Martin Luther's work from the1500s is going to be rendered out of date. And since I'm named after the founder of the Lutheran religion, that makes me do a little soul-searching.
It seems those nights of arguing about the Lutheran and Catholic religions when I was about 10 years old were wasted.
Remember those days? My best friend, who lived in the very next house to ours in Tracy, Minn., was a Catholic. I was the son of a lutheran minister and, you must remember, it was the 1950s. Lutherans mistrusted Catholics and Catholics mistrusted Lutherans. On many days it went even farther than that.
Catholics had a pope, an all-knowing man in far-off Rome who seemed to a Lutheran kid from a small town in Minnesota to be as powerful as God. He was a monster, we were led to believe, who demanded, at the least, that Catholics give at least 10 percent of their money to the Church. There was purgatory, there was the Virgin Mary thing, there were rosaries, mass on Saturday night for those who wanted to get away on Sunday, and various and sundry other parts of that religion that made it seem dark and secretive. (And there was, for crying out loud, church bingo, the forerunner of gambling in Minnesota.)
Catholics thought Lutherans were, at best, horrible sinners because they didn't believe in many of the teachings of the Catholic Church. My next-door friend told me I would surely end up in hell if I didn't start doing some good works.
We would sit out in the swing at night in the summer, after a hard day of being best friends and competing in baseball against kids from the other side of town, and argue about religion until we were called into the house. Whatever we had been taught, we believed. And we'd yell at each other and sometimes almost come to blows. It was that serious a thing, even for 10-year-olds who hadn't yet had time to figure out the ways of the world.
And a Catholic-Lutheran marriage? Forget about it. Both sides thought it was the worst thing that could happen.
A few years later as a teenager, when virtually nothing had changed in this standoff of more than four centuries, I became acquainted with a Catholic girl who lived just a few miles away in rural Sherburne County. But the miles might as well have been 100 because initially there was no thought of going on a date. Neither set of parents would have approved and neither would anyone else in a conservative community that knew everything about everybody because of party line phones.
But, using the ingenuity that teens can sometimes come up with, we devised a plan whereby my sister and a good Lutheran boy would go out on a date, with myself and the Catholic girl going along, unbeknownst to our parents. Looking back decades later, it was a terrifyingly dangerous night. But we had a mutual like for each other and it seemed there would be other "dates." Unfortunately, someone saw us together at an outdoor theater in St. Cloud, told her parents, and it was over before it began. We never even talked again.
So now here we are in 1999. The new millennium is likely to bring about changes but I think nothing that happens in the next year or two can top what has happened the last few weeks as Catholic and Lutheran leaders somewhat buried the hatchet.
It's almost no fun anymore.
SPORTS SHORTS
When Princeton lost 74-62 to Delano last week, it faced perhaps the tallest lineup in the state. Delano starters were 6-5, 6-6, 6-6, 6-7 and 6-7. Even the larger schools in the state will likely have one starter around the six-foot mark. That height created match-up problems for PHS and likely will for most teams that Delano (4-0) plays. Delano beat Monticello 77-54, beat Becker 84-49 and is averaging 19 more points a game than its opponents. Princeton had trouble getting shots off against Delano, had only one assist in the first half and trailed 34-27 . . . St. Cloud Apollo, a team Princeton lost to 101-93, is averaging 92 points a game and is 3-0. The Eagles beat Cambridge 99-82 and are ranked ninth in the state in Class 3A . . . Becker is ranked No. 1 in girls Class 3A, thus giving the rest of the Mississippi 8 teams little chance to beat the Bulldogs this winter . . . Hibbing, a section opponent for Princeton, is ranked No. 10 in boys Class 3A basketball. The Bluejackets have won their first two games by scores of 105-47 and 105-27 . . . Minnesota won't be in the Rose Bowl, as hoped, but there will be at least one Minnesotan playing in that bowl and he was formerly from Princeton. Nine years ago Drayton Chalberg was playing eighth-grade football in Princeton but he transferred to DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis for his ninth-grade year and played there four years before being recruited by Oregon University, Wisconsin's opponent in the Rose Bowl. He's played in 44 games for the Ducks after redshirting as a freshman and this year has been a starting defensive tackle. He has 16 solo tackles this season, 11 tackle assists, three sacks, a fumble recovery, and 4.5 of the tackles went for losses totaling 21 yards . . . The PHS boys basketball team gave up a lot of second-chance points to Apollo and then was outscored 14-4 by Delano on second-chance points. After shooting 59 percent against Apollo, the Tigers shot only 39 percent in the Delano game, including 7 of 30 on three-point tries, most of those attempts being contested. Rebounds were 43-24 for Delano. But Princeton did well in the turnover category with only 10, compared to 15 for Delano. In Tuesday's 100-77 win over Zimmerman, a game in which the Tigers trailed early at 12-6, Princeton shot 48%, although only 10 of 35 on threes (93 3-point attempts in 3 games, shooting 31 percent). This time the Tigers won the second-chance battle,18-10, and were credited with 21 steals in a somewhat-ragged game that produced 55 turnovers, 33 by Zimmerman. Coach Brett Clouitier said his team had about 90 possessions against Zimmerman — that's a lot. I thought the Tigers did a good job on the Thunder's Carter McEachern even though he ended up with 26 points after scoring 41 in an overtime win over Chisago Lakes. He was only 7 for 19 on field goals (37%) and had six turnovers. Princeton had nice balance with five players in double figures — Hadyn Stay 23, Tate Laabs 17, Cody Miller 12, Jake Bebeau 11, Manny Flicek 10 — and Ben Arseneau and Cody Alickson each had 8, Arseneau getting his in only 10 minutes off the bench . . . The boys basketball team has its first five games at home, including this Friday, Dec. 13, with Cloquet (0-2) and next week with Hermantown (2-0), both section opponents. Cloquet lost 80-54 to Hermantown and has been outscored 169-108 in two games. Hermantown has a 150-106 edge in its two games . . . Princeton is playing in the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud over the holiday break and the opponents are Rockford and Rocori.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Dec. 18, 1959 - PHS wrestlers beat Sauk Rapids 33-15 as Bob Robideau, Jim Hohlen, Bob Minks, Joe Hanson, George Sabol and Russ Hansen all recorded pins . . . Jim Knutson scored 15 points in a 59-50 loss to Osseo.
Dec. 17, 1964 - Gordy Meyer scored 29 points, Roger Young 15and David Sternquist 13 in a 73-52 win over Braham.
Dec. 17, 1969 - Princeton lost 31-16 to Sauk Rapids in wrestling, Kurt Homstad getting the only pin . . . Princeton lost 83-61 to Cambridge as Jerry Bergeron scored 23 points and Jim Rogde grabbed 9 rebounds.
Dec. 19, 1974 - Diver Jim Pokorny had the only first place in a 117-51 swimming loss to Coon Rapids . . . Jim Cartwright and Kevin VanHooser had 14 points apiece and Scott Erickson 11 rebounds in a 56-41 win over Braham.
Dec. 21, 1979 - Steve Kapsner had 19 points and Todd Knutson 9 rebounds in a 67-58 loss to Sauk Rapids . . . Kathy Rogde had 16 points and 22 rebounds in a 47-43 loss to North Branch.
Dec. 27, 1984 - Dan Voce scored two goals in a 6-2 win over Delano . . . Tom Blomberg had 32 points and Jay Beckius (12 points) made a freethrow with one second left for a 61-60 win over Milaca. Bekius had five fouls but it was an experimental year in which players could continue playing after a fifth foul, with the opposition getting two free throws on the extra fouls.
Dec. 21, 1989 - Kris Bottema led in points (16) and Tanya Dorr in rebounds (9) in a 43-42 win over Pine City, the team's first of the season . . . The boys lost 58-55 to Cambridge as Jim Davis (9) led in rebounds and Sean Sahlstrom led in scoring (15).
Dec. 22, 1994 - Sandy Thompson and Heather Carlson had 10 points apiece but Princeton lost 39-36 to Cambridge . . . Chris Opskar scored the only goal in a 3-1 loss to Chisago Lakes.
Dec. 17, 1999 - Lee Matthewman, Curt Strombeck and Don Watson were inducted into the Princeton Men's Bowling Association Hall of Fame . . . After 688 days without a win, the PHS girls basketball team beat Pine City 49-32 after trailing 18-11 at halftime. The last win had come on Jan. 20, 1998, over Milaca. Amanda Gray led the way with 20 points.
Dec. 16, 2004 - Goalie Jared Culver made 64 saves in a 3-3 overtime tie for boys hockey at the rink of state-rated Hermantown . . . The boys basketball team, 3-0 in the Rum River Conference, beat Chisago Lakes and Milaca, two of the Rum River's top teams. The Tigers shot 56 percent in a 71-62 win over Chisago Lakes and beat Milaca 58-54 as Scott Roehl had 23 points and 14 rebounds.
Dec. 17, 2009 - Louie Servaty (125 pounds) and Matt Zdrazil (215) won their weight classes during the Andover Holiday Classic . . . The girls hockey team beat Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 8-0 as Ellie McElhone and Julia Osowski each scored two goals, and tied Mound-Westonka 0-0 as goalie Lindsey Hibbard had 52 saves.
Dec. 18, 2014 - PHS boys and girls basketball teams both beat Hibbing. The girls won 64-25 at St. Ben's University as Haley Sandin had 13 points. The boys beat Hibbing 71-45 on the Princeton court, Brady Peterson scoring 24 and Tanner Kinney 16 . . . The girls hockey team beat the Minneapolis Novas 6-1 as Kenzie Skuza scored three goals.
Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has covered sports in the Princeton area for 52 years.
