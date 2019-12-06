By any set of figures you want to use, Minnesota is one of most-taxed states among the 50 that make up the United States. One source lists Minnesota as the No. 5 state. Another lists Minnesota as No 4 behind only California, Hawaii and Oregon. And another lists our state as No. 2, behind only California.
You get the point - we're pretty high up on anybody's list of taxes. Is that a good thing or a bad thing?
Minnesota aways comes up high on the lists of quality of life, one source (U.S. News & World Report) this year listing Minnesota as the No. 3 state in which to live. It was No. 2 in their listing in 2018, meaning it consistently is rated highly as such categories as health care, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime and corrections, and natural environment are used.
So, the argument can be made - and is by many - that our high taxes help pay for a good quality of life.
On Thursday word came that the state has a projected $1.332 billion budget surplus. That's $1.3 billion, not $1.3 million, which would be the proverbial drop in the bucket. And the surplus was actually $284 million larger but state law requires that amount to be added to the state's Rainy Day reserves, that fund now at $2.359 billion, a level recommended by higher-ups.
Every time in recent years when the forecast has showed a good-sized surplus, Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans has warned against using it. "This is a snapshot in time and there are risks in this forecast," he said Thursday. "We know that the forecast will go up or down in February (the other month when the twice-a-year forecast is made) so we need to be careful and cautious." I get it - Frans is doing his job. But I always have the feeling that he feels it's his money, not that of the taxpayers.
Some are calling for a refund for taxpayers. After all, they're the ones paying the freight, improved income and sales tax collections being the major reason for the projected surplus.
Sen. Paul Gazelka. a Republican from Nisswa who is Senate Majority Leader, mentioned that perhaps the state could wipe out the state tax on Social Security (Minnesota is one of only 13 states that does that), reduce vehicle tab fees, improve school safety and spend money on roads and bridges.
I've always thought that the state taxing Social Security payments is ridiculous. Spending money on roads and bridges is a very good idea, and throwing some money at school safety sounds like a good idea. Vehicle tab fees? That's OK but I'd use the money for Gazelka's other three ideas first.
Then, on the other side of the aisle, you have House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, a Democrat from Golden Valley, who - along with Gov. Tim Walz - wants to be more cautious. "Our surplus story is really more of a fiction," Winkler said, "and our fantasy forecast is not going to allow us to invest in core services." That statement made me wonder why they even do forecasts if it's a case of fiction and/or fantasy.
What do you think should be done with part of the projected surplus? There will be the normal infighting between the two parties, of course., when the Legislature convenes Feb. 11. A general fund budget of $48.5 billion for 2020 and 2021 was set in the last legislative session, up from about $30 billion only 10 years ago. It seems state spending keeps spiraling upward at a breakneck pace.
Is there ever going to be a time when taxpayers get a break? Thursday's forecast might be a good time to consider doing that.
SPORTS SHORTS
It was a offensive show Tuesday night as the Princeton boys basketball team opened the season with a 101-93 loss at home to St. Cloud Apollo, although it wasn't even the highest-scoring game in the state as Zimmerman beat Chisago Lakes 110-102 in three overtimes. It was a back-and-forth game the first half and for part of the second half before Apollo, after Princeton wiped out an Apollo halftime lead of 47-42 and took a five-point lead of its own, went on a 10-0 run in less than two minutes after a Princeton timeout and never relinquished the lead. Normally, in a game with that many points, you'd say there was little defense. And that was true at times. But there were also a lot of contested shots by both teams. Princeton shot 58% for the game, 43% on threes and 71% on two-point tries. Apollo shot 60 percent for the game, 55 percent on 12 made threes. Apollo had a 44-27 edge on rebounds and had a whopping total of 24 offensive rebounds, leading to 24 second-chance points, with Princeton having only 7 that way. The Tigers struggled at the free throw line and Apollo was 13 for 16 until missing three in the final minute after the game had been decided. Cody Miller was 5 for 7 on threes (12 for 15 overall) and led with 30 points, while Jake Bebeau was 4 for 8 on threes and had 17 points. Also in double figures were Hadyn Stay with 16 and Tate Laabs with 14 (and 14 assists). It's impossible to judge either team on one game but they will both push the ball up the court. It'll be interesting to see how Apollo, blessed with lots of offensive talent, will do . . . I will repeat what I have been saying, and writing, for three months: The defense of the Minnesota Vikings is way overrated. Yes, the defense has its moments, just not enough of them. When a team runs for 218 yards as Seattle did Monday night, it proves the defense isn't that good. The offense did its part in the loss, the defense didn't. To tell the truth, I've been amazed that Kirk Cousins (second in quarterback rating in the NFL, by the way) and the offense have done as well as they have without Adam Thielen. (The Vikings have averaged, even with Thielen missing for basically half the season, 6.1 yards per play, barely behind the 6.3 that the great Kansas City offense generates.) It's made things so much easier for opposing defenses with Thielen out. When Thielen and Stefon Diggs are both on the field the Vikings are a different team. And when Dalvin Cook goes down as he did Monday night, with Thielen already missing, the Vikings are much easier to defend. Seattle had the ball for 40 minutes, the Vikings for only 20. I rest my case. . . . There were two takeaways for me from the Minnesota-Wisconsin football game last Saturday. One was that Wisconsin coaches were ready for Minnesota attempting, and basically succeeding, to take away the running of Jonathan Taylor. The Badgers ran a few very successful plays to take advantage of the Gophers having an extra man in the box. Second, the Gophers had a great year, way better than expected. But, the two losses in a 10-2 season came to teams Minnesota most wants to beat, Iowa and Wisconsin . . . I was kind of bummed last week that ESPN chose Eric Decker over me for their celebrity forecaster on its GameDay show (highest rating ever, for that show ESPN has since said) until I remembered that I'm not a celebrity. Also, I would have picked Wisconsin and that wouldn't have gone over well in Minnesota. By the way, I took a good-natured hit from Union-Times reporter Tom Fenton in his story about the game in this week's paper. He chastised me for agreeing that the Gophers should punt with a 7-0 lead on 4th-and-2 at the Wisconsin 35 nine minutes into the game. He thought Minnesota, which had runs of 0 and 0 yards on the two previous plays, should go for it. I thought giving Wisconsin the ball at its own 35, after twice making the Badgers punt in the first 5 1/2 minutes, would be a bad thing. I'd like to remind Tom that the punt put Wisconsin in a hole at its own 9-yard line and that Minnesota got the ball back on a fumble 11 plays later. Too bad the Gophers followed with an interception that led to a Wisconsin field goal.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
Dec. 11, 1959 - Jim Knutson scored 20 points in a 58-53 basketball win over Mora . . . Jim Hohlen, wrestling at 102 pounds, was the only Princeton winner in a 51-3 wrestling loss to Cambridge.
Dec. 10, 1964 - Princeton beat Ogilvie 50-40 as Roger Young scored 12 points and Mike Rajala 10 . . . Tex McDonald had the high series of the week at Kenby Lanes, 594.
Dec. 10, 1969 - Princeton beat Sauk Rapids 80-58 as Mark Jacobs and Mike Barg each scored 23, while Jerry Bergeron had 13.
Dec. 12, 1974 - Princeton beat Elk River 46-26 as Kevin VanHooser had 14 points and Keith Julson 8 . . . In the second year of the Princeton Youth Hockey Association program there were 90 kids involved.
Dec. 14, 1979 - Princeton led Milaca 53-44 with 2:43 remaining but lost 56-55 in a game at Princeton. Todd Knutson had 15 points and 12 rebounds,and Don Andrews had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Dec. 20, 1984 - Goalie Terry Seifert ran his shutout string to four periods in a 7-0 hockey win over Crosby-Ironton . . . Tom Blomberg had 23 points and 10 rebounds in a 47-46 loss to Centennial.
Dec. 14, 1989 - Paul Sather totaled 49 points and 30 rebounds in a 10-point loss to St. Francis and a 14-point win over Sauk Rapids. Matt Ruble and Sean Sahlstrom also scored in double figures in both games.
Dec. 15, 1994 - The girls basketball team beat St. Paul Como Park and Sauk Rapids, Heather Carlson scoring 24 in the 68-65 win over Sauk Rapids. Mandee Young (16 points) made three free throws with three seconds remaining to break a 65-65 tie.
Dec. 10, 1999 - After an upset 6-3 loss to Monticello, the boys hockey team rebounded with a 4-3 win over St. Louis Park, a team that had just tied Breck, the No. 4 team in the state. John Stockler scored two goals and Derek Bruflodt got the winning goal . . . PHS defensive end Matt Lonn was named to the second team of the Associated Press all-state football team.
Dec. 9, 2004 - Junior Matt Jensen had seven pins in a week, including three at a Hinckley quadrangular, one against Braham, and three as he won a tournament at Maple Grove . . . The boys hockey team beat Cambridge 4-2 and Duluth Central 11-1, a game in which five players scored their first PHS goals ever.
Dec. 10, 2009 - The girls basketball team beat three Central Lakes Conference teams in a week. The Tigers beat St. Cloud Apollo 63-60 in overtime as Mariah Clarin had 28 points, 16 rebounds and 9 steals. Princeton beat Sauk Rapids 69-44, Clarin getting a triple double this time with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals. LIttle Falls lost 67-50 to Princeton as Clarin had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Brooke Karst had 14 points and Becca Hass 11.
Dec. 11, 2014 - The boys hockey team beat Cambridge 5-2 after trailing 2-0 as Chase Wark scored two goals, and beat Legacy Christian 4-2 . . . The boys basketball team lost 71-64 at home to Grand Rapids as Brady Peterson scored 24 and Allen Lindner 20.
Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has covered sports in the Princeton area for 52 years.
