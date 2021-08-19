Feedback from our community has been clear — investing in the quality of our public school facilities is key to our future success. The district’s mission is to be an “innovative leader in instruction, developing in every learner the ability to succeed in an ever-changing world.”
On Tuesday, November 2, district voters will consider a two-question bond referendum to improve educational spaces, physical conditions, activities and athletic areas, and other district-wide improvements. The majority of improvements in Question 1, which requests $55.24 million, will be made in places that directly impact our students’ education. Here’s where those funds would be used:
- 45% = Educational improvements (classrooms, career-technical education, special education areas)
- 28% = Activities and athletics areas (gyms, weight room, etc.)
- 21% = Physical conditions (air quality, safety, deferred maintenance)
- 6% = Other district-wide improvements (storm shelter, etc.)
Question 2 requests $12.935 million to build a shared Activities and Community Center. The center would be attached to the High School and provide multiple indoor courts for basketball, volleyball, tennis, and more. It would also have an all-season indoor walking track, community fitness areas, and community meeting rooms.
How does this impact residents? If both questions are approved, a total investment of $68.175 million, district residents would see an average $18 per month tax increase above the current school tax rate. People can determine their individual estimated tax impact using this calculator.
The Long-term Planning Committee who put together this bond referendum plan created a fiscally responsible solution for the district. Over 100 community members participated in the planning process. In addition, the district brought in experts in school finance, school demographics, building design, and construction. In continuation of Princeton Public Schools’ planning efforts from 2013, they listened to our community to create a comprehensive plan that addresses students’ needs for the next generation of Princeton Tigers and community members.
Princeton Public Schools has a dedicated section on their website for the referendum, including information on the needs, the plan, voting, and more. Visit isd477.org/referendum for more details. Be on the lookout for more information about early voting, starting on September 17, in the weeks ahead. If you have any questions, please visit isd477.org/referendum/connect or reach out to Superintendent Ben Barton at ben.barton@isd477.org.
