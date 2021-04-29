I’m just back from spending a week with my grandchildren, an experience made even more precious after a year of physical separation, even though Grandma was soundly whipped at Monopoly by an 11 year-old real estate tycoon! Although “screens” are omnipresent in most of our lives, a good old-fashioned board game has great benefits in helping children hone math and reading skills and us oldsters in exercising our wits while having fun in social interaction. Board games of all kinds are now available at the Princeton library to check out and play at home.
While the official Earth Day celebration is behind us this year, we are reminded that caring for the earth is important every day. Two devices are now available to help conserve energy and save money on utility bills. The power check meter measures the amount and rate of electricity used by appliances and electronic devices. The draft check meter uses an infrared sensor to measure energy loss and identify leaks of heated or cooled air. Both of these devices can be checked out at the Princeton library.
Beginning with infants through preschool, virtual storytime is held Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:30-11:00am. Adventure storytime for preschool children is held on Saturdays from 10:00-11:00am. “Flat Stanley,” an activity for ages 5-10 is available through Zoom on May 11. Register for these programs on the library events calendar at www.ecrlib.org.
As the weather warms, many of us turn our thoughts to gardening and make plans for enhancing our diets with home-grown fresh vegetables. “Feed Your Body, Grow Your Mind,” is a seed library kit containing a small amount of seed, instructions for growing and a list of recommended library books to help users learn to grow fresh, healthy food. Register on the events calendar to receive your kit the week of May 3rd.
“Spiced: Flavors From Around the World,” is another food-focused kit available through the library. Users learn about the different flavors that spices bring to our food and facts about the history and culture of each spice. Register on the ecrlib.org events calendar beginning May 10.
Make and take kits available during the month of May include a firefly kit, a wind chimes kit and a paper bag puppet kit. The latter kit features a list of owls found in Minnesota and a link to the Minnesota DNR for fun facts about each species.
Virtual games available through the library website offer fans of fantasy and adventure a chance to play online with others. “Virtual Dungeons and Dragons” teen edition is scheduled Monday, May 3 from 4-6pm, the adult edition on Monday, May 24 from 4-6pm.
Star Wars fans are invited to attend the virtual “May the 4th Be WithYou” panel discussion with several Star Wars characters. Ask questions, take part in a trivia contest and chat about your favorite galaxy on Tuesday, May 4th from 5-6pm. Registration online is required for all these programs.
A virtual adult-centered program, “Investing 101: A virtual session with Thrivent Financial Associate Jeremiah Sedler,” will be available to learn some investment basics and resources on Monday, May 24 from 10:30-11:30am. Registration is required.
For those itching to refresh their supply of books, a number of branch libraries will be hosting Friends of the Library used book sales. Check the ecrlib.org events calendar for details. Book lovers may also wish to check the website for virtual or outdoor book club meetings through several branch libraries. The Afternoon Delight Book Club at the Princeton library plans to meet outdoors on the library patio, weather permitting, on Thursday, May 13 at 3pm. Pick up a copy of “The Last Runaway,” by Tracy Chevalier from the book club kit and join us! Sharing our thoughts and perceptions of what we’ve read is fun – check it out!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.