Many of us strive to achieve life-changing moments, instances of inspiration that change our course and vault us into new futures. The truth is very often the opposite: our lives are full of monotonous decisions that, if we stay consistent, will lead us to life-altering conclusions. In short, we are what we repeatedly do.
It’s already February, so many of us are already questioning our New Year’s Resolutions, which are often big goals that are unachievable in any one day, week, month, or even year. If we reverse our thinking, we can make our goals small and attainable enough to be accomplished each day, one small decision at a time. The overarching goal then becomes staying consistent. Over time, each small choice will add up to a mountain of achievement. Each day is a new opportunity to build or strengthen that new habit.
This is the basic premise of the book “Atomic Habits” by James Clear. He writes that the most effective way to change your habits is not to focus on what you want to achieve, but on who you wish to become. Forget about goals, and focus on systems that send you in the right direction.
A system is simply a collection of habits that are designed to accomplish your goal. To build your system, focus on small habits that you can make into a daily routine. By building on that daily routine, you can benefit from compound growth and achieve results that can seem unattainable at the beginning. If you are not meeting your goals, it’s usually because you have the wrong system, not because you don’t want to change.
For me, the pandemic forced a change by accident. Before 2020, I stayed in shape by playing pickup basketball a couple of times a week. This exercise was sporadic, and not well organized to achieve any particular goal.
In late 2020, with pickup basketball not an option, I needed something new. I bought a weightlifting machine, which observation has taught me usually ends up as an expensive clothes hanger. As someone who had never lifted weights in my life, other than weekly grocery shopping for six people, I was skeptical but willing to give it a shot. I set a goal to do something on the machine every day, no matter what. My daily goal was, and is still, simple: get 1% stronger every day. So far, mission accomplished — for 57 weeks and two million pounds lifted.
Environment is an incredibly important factor in what our habits are. Every habit is initiated by a cue, and we are most likely to notice cues that stand out. For me, buying the machine (and putting it in my dining room) where I saw it every day was a cue to remind me of the habit. It was in investment in myself to remind me that I was something worth investing in. It is easier to build new habits when you have a new environment. Similarly, one of the most practical ways to eliminate a bad habit is to reduce exposure to the cues that cause it.
As Clear writes, “time magnifies the margin between success and failure. It will multiply whatever you feed it. Good habits make time your ally. Bad habits make time your enemy.”
We all have different visions of who we want to be. Maybe you want to become a musician. Or a business owner. Or an excellent fisherman. Or a lawyer. (Maybe not that last one.) We can’t rise to meet our dreams without building up our systems to bring us there. Whoever you want to be, make 2022 work for you, not against you, one good habit at a time. And then do the same for 2023. And 2024. And so on.
Joe Walsh is the Mille Lacs County Attorney. His office is at the Mille Lacs County Courthouse in Milaca.
