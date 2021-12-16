Earlier this month, our School Board received the Annual Audit of District Finances. The Auditor’s report lasted less than 30 minutes, and raised no questions. The findings: a clean audit, with no findings of weakness in financial controls. We’ve had a long history of clear audit reports; they barely make the news.
The Audit Report did reveal some startling statistics. First, our General Fund Property Taxes Per Student are about half the state average. That bears repeating: our residents pay HALF the state average per student for school operations. In short, we are fiscally conservative, and we live within our means. Overall, our per student spending is about $2,200 less per student (16% less) than the state average.
How School Funding Works
Across Minnesota, school districts must rely on three sources of funding: local, state and federal dollars. Local property taxes account for 19% of school districts’ operating funds; yet in Princeton, it is only 11%. We have not asked voters to approve a local operating referendum for day-to-day expenses. Instead, we have operated almost completely on the state aid and required tax levies we receive for our annual budget.
Our local levies are also controlled by the state. Our finance office submits our enrollment and budget details, and state formulas set our local tax levy. Following our Truth in Taxation hearing later this month, our Board will certify a 2% increase in our levy for taxes payable in 2023. The 2% increase is far less than inflation this year, and far less than property values are increasing in our area. That is because school budgets and levies are not tied to inflation or property value; school funding is based on the number of students we have and state formulas. It is counter-intuitive; if your property increases in value, there is no change to the amount of money the school district receives for its budget.
Concerns about Property Taxes
We understand that everyone is concerned about taxes. Generally, in our community we believe in smaller government and lower taxes. Our history of responsible spending is in line with our community values. We also know our community believes in a great education. And in Minnesota, (thankfully) education is delegated to local school districts. That means local control and local responsibility.
In the weeks leading up to the school district’s November building referendum, we heard a lot of concern about property taxes. Both our city and our counties announced double-digit tax levy increases. Unfortunately, the only line-item of a tax bill that people get to vote on is the school referendum. So, out of concern for rising taxes, our referendum was defeated. We understand these are uncertain economic times, and we respect the concerns we heard from property owners about rising taxes. However, the long-term maintenance and renovation needs outlined in our referendum are not going away.
Our Schools are Owned by Our Community
When it comes to updating our schools and keeping them in good repair, schools our size have only one option: gaining voter approval for repairs and renovations.
Over the last two decades, we have carefully developed and engaged our community in prioritizing a long-term master facilities plan to ensure that our schools can last for generations to come. In 2013, our long-term facilities planning committee identified a list of more than 50 updates that were needed in our schools. At that time, they prioritized the Primary School and exterior envelope of the high school as top priorities, and those projects were completed on time and under budget. Out of concern for cost and property taxes the remaining list of projects were delayed. Five years later, we reconvened the long-term facilities planning committee to update our Master Plan. This time they prioritized the interior core of the high school (that hasn’t been renovated since it opened and the Intermediate School kitchen area, cafeteria and surrounding classrooms. Those needs are not going away; and when it comes to renovating our buildings, the only funding source available to a district our size is a voter-approved building referendum.
Building Needs Won’t Solve Themselves
We are left with a dilemma. The 50-year-old shed, originally constructed as a temporary shop, no longer serves our career and technical education programs for a modern education. Our walk-in freezers at the Intermediate School are on their last leg and undersized for current enrollment. The interior stairwells and corridors in the high school were constructed for one-third of the students they serve today. Our heating and air control systems are an inefficient patchwork of systems that have been put together over decades of additions. This is not a responsible long-term plan.
Our schools are valuable assets in our community, and we can’t allow them to deteriorate to a point of needing to be replaced. In the coming months, we will regroup as we struggle with how to fund the critical equipment and longer-term facilities needs we have. We understand that the timing of our November referendum was difficult — in the middle of a pandemic and economic uncertainty. We understand there needs to be more discussion and planning about how we renovate our schools.
As you look at your tax statements in the coming weeks, I encourage you to review and examine the line-item detail. Yes, there is a school district levy and it is among the smallest in the state. Yes, there is a voter-approved referendum, which is the 20-year mortgage on the Primary School and exterior envelope of the high school. Together those two items are a small investment toward the quality of our schools and our community. Look at your property valuation and/or growing equity. Observe which line items are going up and which are remaining flat. I hope you will agree that our schools have been fiscally conservative and only go to voters as a last resort. We respect the investment that our community has made in its children.
Strong schools are central to the vitality and economic development goals of our community. Let’s work together to find a sustainable solution for the future.
