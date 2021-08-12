Last week, I sent an email sharing news that the second draft of the state’s proposed social studies academic standards had been posted for public comment.
I encourage you to click the links provided below to learn more about the social studies standards being proposed by the state and I encourage you to submit an official comment if you see fit. I plan on submitting at least two separate critiques of the proposed standards.
A link to the full second draft is available here: https://education.mn.gov/MDE/dse/stds/soc/
A FAQ in this issue is available here: https://education.mn.gov/mde/dse/stds/soc/PROD046054
Participate in the standards survey by clicking here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/socialstudiesdraft2
The survey closes at 4 p.m. on August 16th.
This latest version of the social studies standards continues to put political agendas ahead of academics for our students. Standards should be focused on giving students a well-rounded education—not one that attempts to indoctrinate our young people into believing America is a morally bankrupt nation.
Other concerns I have include:
- There are no references anywhere in the standards to key historical figures like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and no direction on how to examine key historical figures even as the far-left attempts to "cancel" even our country's greatest Presidents and leaders.
- There are no references to the Emancipation Proclamation, but four references to the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights.
- Free market (capitalism) and command (communism) economies are presented as equal ideas to be examined without any context of the atrocities committed under communist regimes.
- The group in charge of writing the social studies standard seems to have done little to incorporate the thousands of public comments from across Minnesota objecting to the divisive and controversial political agenda being pushed in the first draft of the standards.
Our schools work best when families and parents are involved in the decision-making process. If you care about the materials your child is being taught, I strongly encourage you to become familiar with some of the education standards being proposed by the Department of Education and to contact your local school officials.
Staying in Touch
Please be sure to reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns. I can be reached by phone at 651-296-6746 or via email at rep.sondra.erickson@house.mn.
