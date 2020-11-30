A Private Mass of Christian Burial for William Westphall, age 88, of Foley, was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Milaca. Interment followed at the parish cemetery. William Everette Westphall was born August 8, 1932 in Granite Ledge Township to Everette and Julia (Thering) Westphall. He grew up on a farm in Granite Ledge and farmed his whole life. William graduated from Foley High School. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Smekofske on January 16, 1954 in Gilman, Minnesota. He worked at Benton County Highway Department. He passed away at his residence on November 27, 2020. William is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; children, Patrick (Jewel) Westphall of Anchorage, Alaska, Catherine (Larry) Zulawski of Buffalo, Cynthia (Robert) LaMont of Buffalo, Maria (Bruce) Eilers of Otsego, and Tressia (Chris) Cox of Georgetown, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Cecil Westphall; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everette and Julia Westphall; brothers, John and Arthur Westphall; sister, Arta Larson; and grandson, William Westphall.
