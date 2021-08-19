William LeRay Kanfield

Bill was born May 3, 1938, in Fort Collins, Colorado, the son of William Emil and Wilma (Bartholemew) Kanfield. He graduated in 1956 from Maplewood Academy in Hutchinson, Minnesota. He passed away August 6 2021, at home with his wife by his side, in Grand Island, Nebraska. He married Judy Kelly December 23, 1961. They had two sons William and Brian. He later married Cheryl Jean (Jaenicke) Dahlstrom January 9, 1982 in Princeton, Minnesota. Cheryl and Bill lived in Minnesota; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Mesa, Arizona; and Grand Island, Nebraska. Galatians 5:22-23 defines the fruit of the Spirit as love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, Meekness, temperance. This so defines Bill’s character and qualities. Bill was a Jack of all trades, in that he liked to do about everything and was good at most everything that he did. He was a free thinker, writer and philosopher; farmer, trucker, machinist, carpenter, auto repairman. Bill used his woodworking skills to build furniture and toys, always using re-purposed wood, and loved to make wine out of almost anything that turned his fancy (the spirits of the fruit). He loved to camp, and spend time with his family, and didn’t seem to mind, in his words a bohemian lifestyle. He was a wonderful gardener, and canned the fruits of his labor. He made great salsa and jelly! He embraced the Christian lifestyle, and attended church wherever they lived. He was a veteran, and a member of the Masonic lodge, and the Shriners in Nebraska. His most recent past time was to restore a 1948 Pontiac, and make toys and furniture for his family in his modest workshop. Survivors include: his wife Cheryl; son William and wife Denise and their children Kaitlin and William from Lakeville, Minnesota; step children Randall (Jennifer) Dahlstrom and children Madison and Joseph Dahlstrom, Alexandria Kruger from Lincoln, Nebraska, Shari Dahlstrom and son Samuel Williams from Grand Island, Nebraska; brother-in-law Cal Countryman from Lincoln, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Patricia Countryman; brother John and his wife Judy Kanfield; son Brian; and stepson Robert Dahlstrom. He was loved by all and cared deeply. Family funeral services were in Grand Island, presided over by John and Linda Dahlstrom, with readings from the entire family. His ashes will be spread at another service held on September 25th at Wilderness Park in Minnesota. Cheryl resides at 3720 State Street, Apt H7, Grand Island, Nebraska, 68803. Memorials to the family can be sent at that address.
