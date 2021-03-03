William Jahr

William George Jahr Sr., age 77, of Bock, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021. Services will be held at a later date. Bill was born September 25, 1943 to Orvis and Alice (Smith) Jahr in Austin, MN. He grew up in Austin and played basketball and softball at Queen of Angels Catholic School and Pacelli High School in Austin. He was united in marriage to Brenda Hathaway at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin. Bill will be remembered as a real jokester with his one-liners, his tilted cap or his wink to make everyone smile and laugh. He loved to watch or play sports. Bill retired from REO Plastics in Maple Grove, MN in 2015. He is survived by his wife, Brenda; sons, Billy Jr. (Nina) Jahr and Branden (Jessica) Jahr; five grandchildren, Hailey, Jaycee, Blake, Mason and Paisley; brothers, Dick, Jim and Bob; sister, Marlys Haney; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Nancy Cummings and his mother and father-in-law.
