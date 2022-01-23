William Hood, age 78, of Milaca, formerly of the Minneapolis area, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at his home.
A private service and burial was held Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
William Donald Hood was born September 30, 1943 to William E. and Helen (Schuller) Hood in Minneapolis, MN. He was united in marriage to Barbara Anderson on December 7, 1963 in Crystal, MN. In 1970, the couple moved to Crosby, MN before moving to Alaska for five years and later to Chicago for five years. Bill and Barb then moved back to the Twin Cities. He was a member of MN Local 633 Cement Masons. In 1995, they moved to Milaca. Bill loved fishing, deer hunting and especially prairie dog hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Edwin Hood of Milaca and Kathleen Abdel-Hak of Dearborn Heights, MI; grandchildren, Austin, Amanda, Ashley, Evon, Hyat, Jamal, Samir and Nesrine; great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Dawson, Anisa, Tarek, Zouher and Yousef.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael and grandson, Josh.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.