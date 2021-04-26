William Zellmann, 95, Princeton, MN, formerly of Moose Lake and Norwood, peacefully passed away on April 16, 2021 at the Princeton Elim Home. He was raised in Norwood and he also lived in Moose Lake, Peoria, AZ and Princeton. Bill was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN. Bill was preceded in death by wives: Lucille (1975) and DeeAnn (2007), parents: Otto and Della Zellmann; grandson: David Zellmann; sister: Jean Mueller; nephews: Robert L. Zellmann, Dr. William Kloempken; and other family members. Bill will be remembered by his loving children: Vicky (Rodney) Anderson, William R. (Cindy) Zellmann, Jacqlyn (Greg) Pijahn, and Jon (Angela) Zellmann; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jenny (Doug) VanMeter – Caleb and Colton, Troy (Amy) Anderson – Ted and Alice, Josh (Kelly) Zellmann – William, Charlie and Jack, Paul (Angela) Anderson – Carter and Austin, Jeremy (Caitlin) Zellmann – Levi and Rory, Lu Schwochert – Avery and Jeremy, Jon (Candy) Schwochert, Jordan (Jason) Schrupp – Jayden and Jaxon, Nolan (Alyssa) Zellmann – Reid, Cari Zellmann; brother: Robert (JoAnn) Zellmann; step children: Jodi Jaros and Janelle (Dusty) Cooper and step grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from Noon until the 2 p.m. Memorial Service in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 401 8th Ave., Princeton. Inurnment with Military Honors will be on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The funeral will be live on Immanuel Lutheran Church’s Facebook page and also refer to www.hhkfuneralhome for more details. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed with masks required. Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
