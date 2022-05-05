William "Bill" James House, 75, passed away March 25, 2022 at the Northland Medical Center.
Bill was born May 28, 1946 in Milaca, MN to Vivian and William F. House. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1946. He also attended Century College in White Bear Lake, MN. He was drafted into the US Army in the fall in 1965 and served in Vietnam where he was wounded and spent 3 months in the hospital in Japan after which he finished out his time in Korea.
He married Judy Axtelle in October of 1967. To them was born one daughter, Tracey. He worked at various companies throughout his career in management.
Bill was an avid woodworker. He designed and built many wood projects. He also designed, built, and sold concrete lawn ornaments. He was very gifted when it came to building and fixing things and took great pride in his work.
Bill is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Tracey, granddaughter Caitlyn and his two sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
