William "Bill" A. Konze, age 81, of Milaca, MN, former resident of Onamia, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the VA Health Care System in St. Cloud from heart complications.
Bill will be fondly remembered for his humor and kindness, willingness to help others, collecting antiques, hunting for unique rocks, listening to music and the love he had for his wife, Ginny. Bill had many friends who he greatly enjoyed stopping to visit, share a laugh and a story and maybe a slice of his famous cherry delight dessert. He will be dearly missed.
Bill is survived by daughters Pam Konze of Onamia, Paula (Bob) Langheim of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; a sister Patricia (Joe) Bourret of Glastonbury, Connecticut; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Virginia (Traver) Konze and his parents.
Per Bill's wishes, a memorial service was not held.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 19, 2022 from 1-3 pm at the Onamia Depot Library. This will be a casual gathering for family and friends to share favorite memories of Bill and celebrate a special life. Lunch will be served.
