Wayne G. Senne, 78, of Princeton, peacefully passed away on August 22, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Wayne was born in Fairmont, Minnesota on January 6, 1944 to Richard H. and Mildred J. (Schott) Senne. He attended country school in the Ormsby/Trimont area and Fairmont Public School. In 1959, the farming family moved to Janesville, Minnesota and he graduated in 1962.
He married Barbara A. Johnson on August 17, 1962 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville. The couple had just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple moved to Wisconsin in 1965 and returned to Minnesota in 1978 and had lived in Princeton since 1986.
Wayne was a Teamster and drove for UPS and Briggs Transportation and retired from Lakeville Motor Express when he was 57.
Wayne was a lifelong Christian. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairmont and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton.
He enjoyed playing 500 and cribbage and loved a good cookout with his family. He was an avid Vikings fan, but also enjoyed watching the Twins, NASCAR and golf.
He is survived by his wife and children, Pamela (Douglas) Zentner of Princeton, Darryl (Wendy) of North Branch, Jeffrey of Rochester, Angela (Nicholas) Oswald of Princeton, and Matthew (Amy) of Alexandria; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Jacob Senne and brothers Dennis and Delmer.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 24 at 12:00 with visitation from 10:00 to noon, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton.
