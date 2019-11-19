Walter N. Young passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton, MN, at the age of 90. Memorial Services will be at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Northern Lights Banquet Center at 10376 112th Avenue, Milaca, MN, 56353. A Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service. A private family burial will be in St. Francis River Cemetery, Glendorado, at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton. Walter Neil Young was born on July 19, 1929, in Milaca, where he spent his youth. After he graduated from Milaca High School, he served his country honorably for four years in the United States Navy. Walt worked for Ford for over 14 years before becoming a self-employed window maker. Later in his life, Walt also drove school bus for Onamia, Burnsville, and Princeton school districts. He was reunited with Dorothy (Buisman) Stark at a Milaca High School reunion, and they have been together for over 22 years. Walt was a kind-hearted man who enjoyed spending time with Dorothy’s family and grandchildren. He had a love of golfing and was seen playing in golf league until he turned 88 years old. Walt enjoyed going to the casino (mainly for the buffet), fishing, playing cards with friends, and texting his family. Above all else, Walt was an amazing significant other, father figure, and friend to all who knew him. He will be dearly missed. Walt is survived by his significant other of 22 years, Dorothy; daughter, Lori Radanke; Dorothy’s children and his children at heart, Rickie (Irene) Stark, Randy (Patty) Stark, and Jody (Kevin) Vetos; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and infant son, Steven.
Walter N. Young
Service information
Dec 4
Memorial Service
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
12:00PM
12:00PM
Northern Lights Banquet Center
10376 112th Ave.
Milaca, MN 56353
10376 112th Ave.
Milaca, MN 56353
Guaranteed delivery before Walter's Memorial Service begins.
Dec 4
Visitation
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Northern Lights Banquet Center
10376 112th Ave.
Milaca, MN 56353
10376 112th Ave.
Milaca, MN 56353
Guaranteed delivery before Walter's Visitation begins.
