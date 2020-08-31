Virginia “Ginny” Ann (Thompson) Hase was born to Ernest and Claudine (Amb) Thompson on April 16, 1940, in Mayville, ND and died August 28, 2020, at the age of 80 years old surrounded by her family at her home in Milaca, MN. Ginny grew up on a family farm in North Dakota and attended rural grade school. She graduated from Portland High School in Portland, ND. She attended Mayville State University and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. She spent most of her career teaching third grade at Milaca Elementary. She is survived by her children, Suzanne (Harlan) Kragt and Todd (Dena) Hasz; stepchildren, Jennie (Chris) Suedbeck and Tony (Katrina) Hase; grandchildren, Sarah (Jay) Frank, Rachel (Daniel) Forsgren, Trace and Grace Hasz, Ian Hase, Zack and Josh Suedbeck and great-grandson, Charles Frank. She was the oldest of six children, with three sisters and two brothers, Rebecca (Arlo) Thykeson, Valborg (David) Egge, Vernon (Diane) Thompson, Rodney (Connie) Thompson, and Jan (Luther) Kvernen. Ginny had such joy in life. Her life revolved around her family, her faith, and her many friends. She would make a point to attend her grandchildren’s many recitals, activities, and sporting events. She had a very busy social life, going on many walks, to lunches, and playing cards with her many friends. She was a member of multiple Bible studies and always kept her faith forefront. Ginny passed peacefully at home with her loving family at her side. She was able to spend time with all her kids, grandkids, and sisters prior to her passing, and was surrounded by music, Scripture, and love. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Claudine Thompson, and her husband, Marv Hase. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Milaca Evangelical Free Church. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
