Virginia "Ginny" A. Thompson

Virginia Arlene (Nystrom) Thompson, 93, of Princeton, MN passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Caley House in Princeton.
Ginny was born January 24, 1929 in Spencer Brook Township, Minnesota to Hilmer and Adeline (Peterson) Nystrom. She was united in marriage to Woodrow Thompson on July 17, 1948 at her parent's home in Oxlip, MN. Children, Michael was born in 1949, Kurt in 1950 and Kay in 1953.
Ginny attended the Oxlip Country School and also Cambridge High School. She was a sales person for Woolen Mills, worked at the Princeton Clinic for years, then continued working for Dr. Carsten Seecamp at the Cambridge Clinic for 25 years.
Teaching the Kindergarten Sunday School Class at the Wyanett Free Church was a highlight in her life. She was also involved with Women's Ministries and missions. Many visiting pastors, missionaries, family and friends were always welcome to stay overnight or just come for a meal.
While her daughter Kay was living in Brazil, she managed to make 6 trips there, bringing some of her grandkids with her.
Making quilts for others was her passion, every member of her family including grandkids received one. Many of her quilts are enjoyed by people all over the world. Some of her last ones went to Teen Challenge.
Ginny was preceded in death by her infant sister Karin Renee in 1944, her husband Woodrow in 1954, parents Hilmer and Adeline, brother Donald Nystrom and sister Josephine Berres.
She is survived by her sons Michael (Diane) Thompson of Princeton, MN, Kurt (LaVonne) Thompson of Grand Rapids, MN and daughter Kay (Dave) Greiman previously of Brazil and now Princeton, MN; 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.
Memorial Service 2PM, Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Princeton Evangelical Free Church, 12140 317th Ave., Princeton, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
We will be leaving the church at 5:00pm for burial at the Wyanett Bethany Cemetery. Everyone is welcome. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
