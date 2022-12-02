Virgie "Laverne" Swanson

LaVerne Swanson, age 81, of Isanti died November 30, 2022 surrounded by family.

Virgie "Laverne" Swanson was born on August 9, 1941 in Cedarvale, New Mexico, the firstborn child of David and Emma (Welch) Campbell. Two sisters, Emma Ruth and Judy, soon followed. In 1958, Laverne met and married Ralph Swanson, an Airman 1st Class in the USAF from Minnesota who was stationed at Holloman AFB. For a girl who grew up poor in sandy New Mexico, it was a life altering match. Their new family grew with Jaime and Lynelda, then Ralph's orders took them to Germany in the early 60s where they spent time touring Europe in the family station wagon. Their youngest son, David, was born after returning to the states. In addition to Germany, they would live in Florida and California.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.