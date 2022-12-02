LaVerne Swanson, age 81, of Isanti died November 30, 2022 surrounded by family.
Virgie "Laverne" Swanson was born on August 9, 1941 in Cedarvale, New Mexico, the firstborn child of David and Emma (Welch) Campbell. Two sisters, Emma Ruth and Judy, soon followed. In 1958, Laverne met and married Ralph Swanson, an Airman 1st Class in the USAF from Minnesota who was stationed at Holloman AFB. For a girl who grew up poor in sandy New Mexico, it was a life altering match. Their new family grew with Jaime and Lynelda, then Ralph's orders took them to Germany in the early 60s where they spent time touring Europe in the family station wagon. Their youngest son, David, was born after returning to the states. In addition to Germany, they would live in Florida and California.
After Ralph retired from the Air Force, he and LaVerne settled in his home state of Minnesota. Laverne worked for 20 years at the Elim Home in Princeton.
In retirement, LaVerne found joy in family. There was little downtime with nine grandchildren to cherish. She was a sweet and caring person who was deeply devoted to family. She enjoyed gardening and tending her flowerbeds; took pleasure in birdwatching; and practiced crafts like quilting, crocheting and painting. She spent countless days happily babysitting grandchildren. In 2014, Ralph and LaVerne moved to Isanti.
She is survived by her three children, Jaime (Brenda) Swanson of Midland, NC, Lynelda (Lyndon) Palm of Isanti, and David (Wanda) Swanson of Isanti; her siblings, Emma Ruth and Judy; nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ralph.
Funeral services held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, December 5th at First Baptist Church in St. Francis. Visitation held from 4 - 6 P.M. Sunday, December 4th at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti and also one hour prior to the funeral Monday at the church. Interment Green Lake Cemetery. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
